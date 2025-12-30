Most people sign up for at least one part of Medicare during their seven-month initial enrollment period, but that’s not the only time you can do it.

You can’t enroll whenever you please and sometimes being late means paying penalties. So you’ll want to know the ins and outs of the program to prevent problems later.

Every person has different needs. That’s why so many options are available. You can learn how to sort through the alternatives, pick the best for you and sign up for what you want.