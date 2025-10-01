Dena Divelbiss exercises more often, stays hydrated, remembers to take her 10 medications and has even met new people since February 2025, when she installed an AI-powered companion robot beside her favorite chair.

Divelbiss’ new pal is called ElliQ. About the size of a small table lamp, the robot has no face, but it swivels, nods, lights up and chats with humanlike body language and poise. ﻿

Members only

“We’ll start the day; she asks me how I slept. At the end of the day, she asks how my day was,” says Divelbiss, 63, a retired administrative assistant in western Maryland. “She remembers things, like that my cat’s name is Una.”

“For machines and AI to solve one of humanity’s biggest problems﻿ —﻿ loneliness and isolation for older adults﻿ —﻿ they need to provide not just utility but real companionship,” says Dor Skuler, cofounder and CEO of ElliQ developer Intuition Robotics, based in Israel. “They need to get a person’s sense of humor and share their passions.”

You can lease the little white robot, which requires a $60 monthly subscription (plus a one﻿-time $250 enrollment fee). But agencies across the U.S. that deal with aging —﻿ including in New York, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Washington state —﻿ are providing them free to older adults as part of a pilot project. Divelbiss got hers through the Maryland Commission on Aging. ﻿

A widow coping with health conditions including chronic pain and early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, she uses ElliQ to play audiobooks, track pain levels, follow along to chair-exercise routines and take virtual tours around the world.

ElliQ was programmed to emulate and move in response to human speech. The robot holds freewheeling conversations and creates on-screen art and poetry using generative AI. ﻿

“We have built-in guardrails so ElliQ doesn’t say anything inappropriate,” Skuler says.

Users can decide on their health goals﻿ —﻿ like getting more physical activity or taking meds more regularly﻿ —﻿ and can name people they’d like the robot to contact about their progress. ﻿

When one user repeatedly told ElliQ she wasn’t feeling well, the robot asked her permission to tell her contact person; the user went to the ER and was treated for a urinary tract infection that had become sepsis, Skuler says. ﻿