Medical Breakthroughs
View Series
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

How Older Adults Are Using Robots to Reduce Isolation, Bolster Health

A new genera﻿tion of AI-driven companions assist﻿s with everything from medication to motivation

By

Sari Harrar,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 30, 2025
woman with ai companion robot
Glenn Harvey

Dena Divelbiss exercises more often, stays hydrated, remembers to take her 10 medications and has even met new people since February 2025, when she installed an AI-powered companion robot beside her favorite chair.

Divelbiss’ new pal is called ElliQ. About the size of a small table lamp, the robot has no face, but it swivels, nods, lights up and chats with humanlike body language and poise. ﻿

“We’ll start the day; she asks me how I slept. At the end of the day, she asks how my day was,” says Divelbiss, 63, a retired administrative assistant in western Maryland. “She remembers things, like that my cat’s name is Una.”

“For machines and AI to solve one of humanity’s biggest problems﻿ —﻿ loneliness and isolation for older adults﻿ —﻿ they need to provide not just utility but real companionship,” says Dor Skuler, cofounder and CEO of ElliQ developer Intuition Robotics, based in Israel. “They need to get a person’s sense of humor and share their passions.”

You can lease the little white robot, which requires a $60 monthly subscription (plus a one﻿-time $250 enrollment fee). But agencies across the U.S. that deal with aging —﻿ including in New York, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Washington state —﻿ are providing them free to older adults as part of a pilot project. Divelbiss got hers through the Maryland Commission on Aging. ﻿

A widow coping with health conditions including chronic pain and early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, she uses ElliQ to play audiobooks, track pain levels, follow along to chair-exercise routines and take virtual tours around the world.

ElliQ was programmed to emulate and move in response to human speech. The robot holds freewheeling conversations and creates on-screen art and poetry using generative AI. ﻿

“We have built-in guardrails so ElliQ doesn’t say anything inappropriate,” Skuler says.

Users can decide on their health goals﻿ —﻿ like getting more physical activity or taking meds more regularly﻿ —﻿ and can name people they’d like the robot to contact about their progress. ﻿

When one user repeatedly told ElliQ she wasn’t feeling well, the robot asked her permission to tell her contact person; the user went to the ER and was treated for a urinary tract infection that had become sepsis, Skuler says. ﻿

Most Popular

“ElliQ can save lives,” he continues, “but the robot doesn’t do anything without a user’s permission.”

Most older adults remain skeptical that a robot can provide companionship, according to a 2023 study. But actual users are more enthusiastic: An eight-week study of 70 older Americans by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab found that companion robots created a significant increase in personal growth, self-acceptance and overall well-being.

From cute, furry cats and dogs to robots capable of interpreting and making human facial expressions, AI-enabled companions can help older adults do more of the things that bring them joy, says robotics researcher Selma Sabanovic, professor at the Indiana University Luddy School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering in Bloomington. ﻿

She and a team are designing a robot programmed with AI to encourage older adults to talk about the activities that matter most to them, then make plans to pursue them. ﻿

“It doesn’t tell you what is meaningful; it prompts you to have this conversation and realize what’s meaningful for you,” she says.

The ﻿future of AI ﻿companion ﻿robots

Give directions in hospitals. Called SPRING﻿ —﻿ Socially Pertinent Robots in Gerontological Healthcare﻿ —﻿ AI robots were deployed in a French hospital, where researchers announced in 2024 that they performed well in greeting visitors and guiding them to appointments.

Answer drug questions. Pharmacists in Finland tested an AI-enabled robot called Furhat designed to answer questions about medications for a small 2024 study. Furhat could help customers who feel shy or embarrassed about drug concerns while also freeing up busy pharmacy staff.

Ruyi Dementia Care Robot
The Ruyi Dementia Care Robot assists caregivers tending to dementia patients through continuous monitoring and engagement where necessary.
Courtesy Patty Zamora/NaviGait Inc.

Care for people with cognitive decline. A 3-foot-tall, AI-enabled robot called Ruyi, deployed at a retirement community in Cleveland, is expected to help residents with tasks like setting the thermostat, connecting to the internet and updating caregivers.

Sari Harrar is an award-winning reporter and contributing editor to AARP publications who writes on health, public policy and other topics.

 

 

