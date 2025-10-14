The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has green-lit two blood tests that can help doctors diagnose Alzheimer’s disease, which, as the most common form of dementia, affects more than 7 million older Americans and is marked by a decline in memory and thinking skills.

The tests are not screening tools, and they are not intended to provide a definitive diagnosis. However, doctors and Alzheimer’s experts say these breakthrough tests can help improve the diagnosis process and help prevent additional, unnecessary testing in people who are unlikely to have the disease.

The most recently cleared test, known as the Elecsys pTau181 test, measures certain proteins in the blood plasma associated with the disease. Its manufacturer, Roche, says it is specifically designed for the primary care setting to help doctors rule out patients who may exhibit symptoms of cognitive decline but are unlikely to have Alzheimer’s.

In May, the FDA cleared another test, called Lumipulse, which can detect abnormal clumps of protein in the brain, known as amyloid plaques. These plaques disrupt brain cell function and are a hallmark of Alzheimer’s.

PET scans and spinal fluid tests can also detect amyloid plaques and have been used for years to help doctors diagnose Alzheimer’s. But the tests are expensive and, in the case of a lumbar puncture (a.k.a. spinal tap), invasive. They can also be inaccessible for people in rural areas. Blood tests, on the other hand, require only a blood draw in patients 55 and older who are showing signs and symptoms of the disease.

“Having a blood test just makes it so much easier in being able to make a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease,” says Dr. Charles Bernick, a neurologist with the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, based in Las Vegas.

People without symptoms shouldn’t test

The newly approved blood tests are only meant for older adults who are experiencing symptoms of Alzheimer’s. What’s more, the FDA says that the results from blood testing should be used in conjunction with “other clinical evaluations or additional tests” to determine treatment options.

In addition to brain imaging and lumbar punctures, doctors often use neurological exams and cognitive tests, for example, to diagnose a patient with Alzheimer’s. “It still becomes a diagnosis where you have to really look at the whole picture,” Bernick says.

In recent years, the FDA has approved two medications for the treatment of Alzheimer’s — Kisunla (donanemab) and Leqembi (lecanemab). These drugs, which are given by infusion, don’t cure the disease but can help to slow the rate of decline in people in its early stages. Because they work by clearing amyloid plaques from the brain, the presence of amyloid must be confirmed before they can be prescribed.

“They carry some risk. So if you’re going to use them or utilize them, you’ve got to be pretty sure the person has that protein in the brain,” Bernick says. Risks can include swelling and bleeding in the brain.