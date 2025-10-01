Women who experience hot flashes and night sweats — two of the most common symptoms of menopause — could soon have a new, nonhormonal option for relief.

A study published Sept. 8 in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine found that women who took the experimental medication elinzanetant saw a 74 percent reduction in daily moderate-to-severe hot flashes over a 12-week span, compared to a 47 percent reduction in those who took a placebo. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering the medication’s approval, according to Bayer, the drug’s manufacturer.

“If approved, elinzanetant could offer relief to women who cannot take estrogen-based treatments due to medical contraindications, prefer a nonhormonal option and who struggle with disruptive hot flashes that interfere with their sleep, work or daily life,” says Dr. JoAnn V. Pinkerton, a researcher on the study and the Mamie A. Jessup professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UVA Health in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Hot flashes and night sweats are vasomotor symptoms, which are caused by diminishing estrogen levels that affect body temperature during menopause. As estrogen levels decline with menopause (or endocrine therapy for breast cancer), neurons involved in temperature regulation become hyperactive, Pinkerton explains. Elinzanetant targets those neurons.

Menopause usually occurs between the ages of 45 and 55. It can cause sudden hot flashes, accompanied by sweating, flushing and chills. Hot flashes can impact sleep and daily routines.

Evaluating the drug

For this latest study, researchers tested elinzanetant in 313 postmenopausal women ages 40 to 65 who wanted to treat their moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms. Additionally, 315 women received a placebo. All study participants took the pills for 52 weeks.

Women on the medication had fewer and less severe hot flashes compared with those on the placebo. Those taking elinzanetant also had fewer sleep disturbances and reported better mood.

Unlike hormone therapy, elinzanetant does not improve the progressive vaginal changes seen following menopause. It also doesn’t improve bone density, but the medication didn’t negatively affect it, either. The researchers noted only age-expected declines in bone density.