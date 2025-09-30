As you age, you expect a few health issues to become more common — achy joints, worsening vision, maybe higher blood pressure. But painful, irritating bladder infections? Add them to the list.

Research shows that urinary tract infections, also known as UTIs or bladder infections, are among the most commonly diagnosed infections in adults 65 and older, especially in women. It’s estimated that 16 million U.S. women get a UTI annually; 10 percent of women over the age of 65 and almost 30 percent of women over the age of 85 get them.

Members only

The reasons for this increased risk vary but can include﻿ pelvic floor dysfunction, which can make it more difficult to empty the bladder, allowing “bad” bacteria to thrive.

Declining estrogen levels can also contribute to UTI risk, since the hormone helps prevent those same infection-causing bacteria from colonizing.

Over the years, some UTIs have become harder to treat as the bacteria responsible for them have developed greater resistance to commonly prescribed antibiotics. A few new breakthroughs, however, are giving doctors and patients more options.

Antibiotic resistance: A growing problem

If you experience symptoms of a UTI, such as pain and burning during urination, cloudy urine or a frequent urge to urinate, doctors say it’s important not to suffer in silence. Instead, see your primary care physician, who can test you for an infection and rule out other potential medical issues.

Most first-time UTIs are easy to treat and clear up with a short course of antibiotics, says Dr. Courtenay Moore, an associate professor in urology at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Westerville, Ohio, and a urologist who specializes in urogynecology and female reconstructive surgery.

But some infections are trickier because the bacteria that cause them are resistant to the medications that were once effective at killing them or keeping them from multiplying and growing.

Published research suggests that roughly 90 percent of bacteria that cause UTIs are resistant to at least one antibiotic; about 80 percent are resistant to at least two. Drug-resistant UTIs can lead to prolonged and worsening symptoms in patients and, in some cases, can be dangerous.