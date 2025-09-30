The famed quartet of diabetes and weight-loss drugs — Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound and Mounjaro — are well-known for their ability to help people shed pounds, in some cases up to 20 percent of body weight. But accumulating research suggests these medications may help with a whole host of other health conditions.

Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes medication, was recently approved to reduce the risk of worsening kidney problems in people who have chronic kidney disease and diabetes. Zepbound, initially approved for weight loss, gained federal approval in December for the treatment of sleep apnea in adults with obesity.

Members only

And Wegovy, also approved for weight loss, can be prescribed to reduce the risk of a heart attack, stroke or other serious cardiovascular event in overweight adults with heart disease. More recently, it was approved to treat a serious type of liver disease caused by fat buildup, known as MASH (metabolic-associated steatohepatitis).

And that’s just a quick snapshot of possible health perks: A study published Jan. 20 in the journal Nature Medicine linked these medications — known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1s — to a lower risk of 42 health conditions, including dementia, clotting disorders and addiction.

The recent flood of findings related to the benefits of these drugs is not shocking, says Dr. Ian Neeland, a cardiologist with University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute and director of the Center for Integrated and Novel Approaches in Vascular-Metabolic Disease. “Because all the conditions really stem from a central problem, which is excess dysfunctional adiposity,” or changes in fat tissue that can trigger insulin resistance, cardiovascular disease, sleep apnea, kidney disease and other complications.

“It makes a lot of sense that if you address the central problem that’s going on, you’ll be able to ameliorate and improve all the different manifestations,” Neeland says.

Here’s a look at some of the latest research on the benefits of GLP-1s, beyond weight loss.

Effects on the heart, brain, kidneys and more

Fewer cravings

Some people taking a GLP-1 say many of their cravings — whether for alcohol, shopping or sugar — have subsided.

“I have had patients tell me, for example, ‘I used to crave sweets all the time. Now I don’t care. I don’t need to eat a cookie every day, being on these medications,’” says Dr. Chetna Bakshi, a bariatric surgeon at Northwell Health Syosset Hospital in New York.

“That’s the biggest thing about how these medications work,” adds Dr. Shauna Levy, an obesity medicine physician at the Tulane University Medical Center in New Orleans and the medical director of Tulane’s Bariatric and Weight Loss Center. “They quiet the noise in your brain.”