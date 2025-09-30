Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Learn smart ways to save + get daily chances to win gift cards & 5K sweeps

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Medical Breakthroughs
View Series
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Health Benefits of Weight Loss Medications — Other Than Weight Loss

Popular GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy can do more than just help shed pounds

By

Rachel Nania,

 
Updated September 29, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published January 31, 2025
/ Updated September 29, 2025
woman squatting on the beach
Pete Ryan

The famed quartet of diabetes and weight-loss drugs — Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound and Mounjaro — are well-known for their ability to help people shed pounds, in some cases up to 20 percent of body weight. But accumulating research suggests these medications may help with a whole host of other health conditions.

Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes medication, was recently approved to reduce the risk of worsening kidney problems in people who have chronic kidney disease and diabetes. Zepbound, initially approved for weight loss, gained federal approval in December for the treatment of sleep apnea in adults with obesity.

And Wegovy, also approved for weight loss, can be prescribed to reduce the risk of a heart attack, stroke or other serious cardiovascular event in overweight adults with heart disease. More recently, it was approved to treat a serious type of liver disease caused by fat buildup, known as MASH (metabolic-associated steatohepatitis).

And that’s just a quick snapshot of possible health perks: A study published Jan. 20 in the journal Nature Medicine linked these medications — known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1s — to a lower risk of 42 health conditions, including dementia, clotting disorders and addiction.

The recent flood of findings related to the benefits of these drugs is not shocking, says Dr. Ian Neeland, a cardiologist with University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute and director of the Center for Integrated and Novel Approaches in Vascular-Metabolic Disease. “Because all the conditions really stem from a central problem, which is excess dysfunctional adiposity,” or changes in fat tissue that can trigger insulin resistance, cardiovascular disease, sleep apnea, kidney disease and other complications.  

“It makes a lot of sense that if you address the central problem that’s going on, you’ll be able to ameliorate and improve all the different manifestations,” Neeland says.

Here’s a look at some of the latest research on the benefits of GLP-1s, beyond weight loss.

Effects on the heart, brain, kidneys and more

Fewer cravings

Some people taking a GLP-1 say many of their cravings — whether for alcohol, shopping or sugar — have subsided.

“I have had patients tell me, for example, ‘I used to crave sweets all the time. Now I don’t care. I don’t need to eat a cookie every day, being on these medications,’” says Dr. Chetna Bakshi, a bariatric surgeon at Northwell Health Syosset Hospital in New York. 

“That’s the biggest thing about how these medications work,” adds Dr. Shauna Levy, an obesity medicine physician at the Tulane University Medical Center in New Orleans and the medical director of Tulane’s Bariatric and Weight Loss Center. “They quiet the noise in your brain.”

Most Popular

The most recent study published in Nature Medicine found that GLP-1 use was associated with a reduced risk of several substance-related disorders, including alcohol-use disorders, cannabis-use disorders, stimulant-use disorders and opioid-use disorders. Study coauthor Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and chief of the Research and Education Service at the VA St. Louis Health Care System, says additional research is underway to better understand how these medications could help treat addiction.

Treating liver disease

A study published in April in The New England Journal of Medicine found that Wegovy helped improve liver health or prevented it from worsening in 63 percent of participants who took the drug and had a form of liver disease known as MASH.

Which GLP-1 medications are approved for what?

Ozempic (semaglutide)

  • Type 2 diabetes
  • Preventing worsening kidney disease in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease
  • Reducing the risk of heart attack, stroke or other heart events in adults with type 2 diabetes and heart disease

Wegovy (semaglutide)

  • Weight loss
  • Reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease in people who are overweight or have obesity and have cardiovascular disease
  • MASH, or metabolic-associated steatohepatitis

Mounjaro (tirzepatide)

  • Type 2 diabetes

Zepbound (tirzepatide)

  • Weight loss
  • Sleep apnea in people who have obesity

Approximately 15 million Americans have MASH, which occurs when fat builds up in the liver, leading to inflammation and scarring. Over time, the condition can lead to liver fibrosis, cirrhosis and even liver failure. Obesity, type 2 diabetes, and high cholesterol can contribute to the development of MASH.

“The results from this landmark study across 37 countries provide strong evidence that semaglutide [the active ingredient in Wegovy] can help patients with MASH by not only improving liver health, but also addressing the underlying metabolic issues that contribute to the disease,” said Dr. Arun J. Sanyal, director of the Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health at Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Medicine, in a news release.

A few months after the study’s publication, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Wegovy for the treatment of MASH in adults with moderate-to-advanced liver scarring. This made it the second approved treatment option for the increasingly common form of liver disease.

Heart health benefits

In a large clinical trial, researchers found that semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, can reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes by 20 percent in adults with heart disease and obesity. These results led the FDA in 2024 to approve Wegovy to reduce the risk of serious heart problems in adults with cardiovascular disease who are overweight or have obesity.  

“This patient population has a higher risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack and stroke. Providing a treatment option that is proven to lower this cardiovascular risk is a major advance for public health,” Dr. John Sharretts, director of the division of diabetes, lipid disorders and obesity in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a news release.

What’s more, a study published in 2024 in the journal Hypertension found that tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Mounjaro (a diabetes drug) and Zepbound (approved for weight loss), significantly lowered the systolic blood pressure of nearly 500 adults who had obesity and took the medication for about eight months. The reduction in the top number in a blood pressure reading ranged from an average of 7.4 mm Hg to an average of 10.6 mm Hg, depending on the dose of medication.

“While it is not known if the impact on blood pressure was due to the medication or the participants’ weight loss, the lower blood pressure measures seen with tirzepatide rivaled what is seen for many hypertension medications,” lead study author Dr. James A. de Lemos, a professor of medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, said in a news release.

Sleep apnea

On Dec. 20, 2024, the FDA approved Zepbound for the treatment of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea in adults with obesity, making it the first medication to be approved for sleep apnea.

In clinical trials, participants who took the medication saw significant improvements in their breathing while sleeping. They also lost more weight than participants assigned the placebo, and researchers say their weight loss was likely the reason for the other positive outcomes. 

About 30 million people in the United States have sleep apnea, according to the American Medical Association, and the condition is more likely to occur in older adults.

Cutting kidney risks

The FDA recently approved the diabetes drug Ozempic to reduce the risk of worsening kidney and cardiovascular issues in people with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

The approval came after researchers leading a clinical trial of more than 3,500 participants found that a weekly dose of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, reduced the risk of serious kidney complications and contributed to cardiovascular benefits in participants. The study results were published in 2024 in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Protecting the brain

The recently published Nature Medicine study found an association between GLP-1s and a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Al-Aly says researchers don’t fully understand why, but a reduction in inflammation and weight, known dementia risk factors, could have something to do with it.  

Al-Aly emphasizes that the risk reduction is modest, but in the absence of a proven effective treatment, “this is definitely welcome news and a big deal,” and one that researchers will continue to study.

Results from a phase 2 study presented at the 2024 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference suggest that liraglutide, an older GLP-1 medication that’s the active ingredient in Victoza and Saxenda, may help protect the brain and slow cognitive decline. 

The study included 204 people with mild Alzheimer’s disease; half of the participants received liraglutide and half received a placebo. Researchers found that those who received liraglutide had a slower loss of brain volume, including in areas that control memory, learning, language and decision-making. The liraglutide group also had a slower decline in cognitive function over one year, compared with those who got the placebo. 

“The slower loss of brain volume suggests liraglutide protects the brain, much like statins protect the heart,” lead researcher Dr. Paul Edison, a professor of science at Imperial College London, said in a news release. “While further research is needed, liraglutide may work through various mechanisms, such as reducing inflammation in the brain, lowering insulin resistance and the toxic effects of Alzheimer’s biomarkers amyloid beta and tau, and improving how the brain’s nerve cells communicate.”

Does insurance cover weight loss drugs?

That depends on what insurance you have and why the medication was prescribed.

Medicare Part D will cover GLP-1 medications for diabetes treatment and some other indications, like cardiovascular disease in people who are overweight. However, the program currently will not cover medications strictly for weight loss.

If you have private insurance, coverage will vary by plan. Without insurance coverage, the popular GLP-1s can cost upward of $1,300 per month. 

Medicare has selected Ozempic and Wegovy for its next round of price negotiations with drugmakers. Lower negotiated prices, which would take effect in 2027, are expected to lead to out-of-pocket savings for enrollees.

Experts expect more approvals for additional health conditions

While the benefits of GLP-1s continue to mount, it’s important not to ignore potential risks, doctors say. Like all medications, these drugs can cause side effects, some of which can be serious. (Read more on AARP: Side Effects of Weight Loss Drugs.)

For older adults, a key concern is muscle loss, “and whether the loss of muscle is out of proportion to the amount of weight that’s lost by people,” Neeland says.  

Older individuals are already at risk for age-related muscle loss, which can make them more prone to falls and fractures. “So it’s important that the older adults who take these medications have strategies to maintain and preserve muscle, whether through resistance exercise training or protein supplementation or optimizing their nutrition,” he adds.

Designing a GLP-1 that can preserve muscle mass is something scientists are actively studying, along with other ways to improve the medications, Neeland says. In the meantime, he and Al-Aly expect that researchers will uncover more health conditions that could be helped by the current suite of drugs. 

“It’s very, very clear where this ship is heading. It’s very, very clear that they have, by serendipity, a significant, broad health effect,” Al-Aly says. “And that should translate into expanded indications.”

Editor's note: This story, first published Jan. 31, 2025, has been updated. 

%{postComment}%

Rachel Nania is an award-winning health editor and writer at AARP.org, who covers a range of topics including diseases and treatments. 

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All