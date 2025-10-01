How AI Is Making Mammograms More Accurate

﻿When Teresa McKeon arrived for her annual mammogram in August 2024, she said yes to an extra, AI-assisted review of the images. It cost $40. ﻿

“My sister was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 47,” says McKeon, 57, of Sherman Oaks, California. “I have dense breasts, which raises risk. Breast cancer is something you have to stay on top of with every tool in the toolbox.”

Her mammogram found tiny white calcifications in her left breast. A biopsy the next day confirmed that McKeon had ductal carcinoma in situ﻿ —﻿ cancerous cells in milk ducts. ﻿

“It was very small, very early, very treatable,” says McKeon, vice president of production at an entertainment marketing company. ﻿

Teresa McKeon at her home in Sherman Oaks, California Adam Amengual

A lumpectomy last October removed the carcinoma before it could turn into an invasive cancer. After 25 radiation sessions, she now takes the estrogen-lowering drug anastrozole to reduce the risk of recurrence.

McKeon is one of more than 1.5 million American women who opt for an AI-assisted review of their screening test for breast cancer annually. ﻿

AI doesn’t create the mammogram images or replace the doctors who read them, says radiologist Jason McKellop, M.D., medical director of breast imaging in Southern California for RadNet and Breastlink. It simply provides a second set of eyes. ﻿

“The ultimate burden falls on the human being,﻿” McKellop says.

Conventional screening mammograms miss 20 percent of existing breast cancers, according to the National Cancer Institute. “AI can provide meaningful benefit, especially for cancers that could be missed,” says radiologist Manisha Bahl, M.D., associate professor of radiology at Harvard Medical School and a specialist in breast imaging at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. ﻿

For a recent study, Bahl and her colleagues evaluated the mammograms of 764 women obtained between 2016 and 2018. They found that while the traditional, non-AI readings identified 73 percent of cancers, the AI-assisted system detected 94 percent, and did so with a significantly lower false-positive rate.