Matt McLeod’s lower back hurt. He lost feeling in his left leg. Then the longtime general manager of a Lansing, Michigan, menswear store noticed something really odd: His coats had gotten too long. ﻿

“I was losing so much height,” says McLeod, 65, of nearby Okemos, Michigan. “I went from 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-7.”

In December 2024, Frank Phillips, M.D., a professor of spine deformities at Rush Medical College in Chicago, repaired McLeod’s discs, freed up squeezed nerves and straightened his curving backbone while wearing an AI-enabled headset that showed him detailed images of McLeod’s spine﻿ —﻿ helping the surgeon perform the procedures through small incisions and attaching screws to bones at precise angles. ﻿

“I see a perfect 3-D view of the spine,” Phillips says. “It’s like I’m looking at the spine for real.”

The headset is part of the augmented reality Xvision Spine System from medical device maker Augmedics. The FDA cleared the latest model in March 2025, allowing “surgeons to see patients’ anatomy as if they have X-ray vision,” says the company. It also shows surgeons the insertion points for screws, with guides for optimal angles.

The futuristic headset is one of a handful of AI-informed surgical tools quietly arriving in U.S. operating rooms; they include cameras, measuring tools and devices that track blood loss and oxygen levels during surgery. Often, patients undergoing surgery don’t even notice how these AI tools are being used, notes Phillips.

Advances like Xvision are the first wave; we could one day see AI-trained robots assisting surgeons with basic jobs like pulling back skin or suctioning a surgical site, says Axel Krieger, associate professor of mechanical engineering at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

In lab studies, Krieger and his team have taught AI-trained robots to suture together sections of a pig intestine. In a study published in July 2025, a robot that watched about 17 hours of gallbladder surgeries successfully performed part of a gallbladder procedure in a lab. ﻿