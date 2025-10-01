Damini Dey loves biking the roller-coaster mountain trails around Los Angeles. But in the spring of 2024, she had chest pains and shortness of breath on steep climbs. ﻿

“It was a little worrisome,” says Dey, an AI-based software developer.

Her cardiologist recommended cardiac computed tomography angiography (CCTA)﻿ —﻿ a scan that uses X-rays to look inside the heart for plaque and narrowed arteries.

﻿The scan found calcified plaque in blood vessels in Dey’s heart, a common indicator of emerging atherosclerosis.

Damini Dey at the Cedars-Sinai campus in Los Angeles. Adam Amengual

But when Dey, director of the quantitative image analysis program at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, rechecked her imaging using AI-enabled software developed in her lab, she found deposits of heart-threatening noncalcified plaque.

This dangerous gunk gets overlooked by most conventional readings of CCTA scans because it lacks a bright, easy-to-see shell of calcium, says Daniel Berman, M.D., director of cardiac imaging at Cedars-Sinai. That’s a problem, because noncalcified plaque often contains inflamed fat, which is prone to rupturing and triggering blood clots that can cause a heart attack, he says.

The results of the AI scan led Dey’s cardiologist to prescribe a cholesterol-lowering statin. ﻿

“With the plaque analysis enabled by AI, we were better able to treat her disease,” says Cedars-Sinai cardiologist Ronit Zadikany, M.D. The data also motivated Dey to eat healthier, she says, and get back on her mountain bike. “My LDL cholesterol is lower now, so I know what I’m doing is working.”

After an AI assist, Damini Dey is back to conquering the mountains of Los Angeles. Courtesy Damini Dey

AI can turbocharge the effectiveness of heart-imaging tests, including CCTA, magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound﻿ —﻿ the frontline scans that guide doctors in taking care of major heart problems. In studies from 2020 and 2024 by Dey and others, the AI software measured hazardous, hard-to-spot plaque in more than 1,600 patients﻿ —﻿ and found that those who had the most were three to five times more likely to have a heart attack than those with the least.