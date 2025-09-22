AARP Hearing Center
The government will partially shut down Oct. 1 unless Congress can reach a deal to continue funding federal operations by midnight Sept. 30, the end of the 2025 fiscal year. Most federal agencies, many of them in the midst of adapting to layoffs and other cuts to resources implemented earlier this year, would have to temporarily curtail operations.
During a shutdown, certain government activities deemed “essential” continue even without a federal funding deal. Tens of millions of Americans would continue to receive their Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ benefits, for example. People would also still be able to get their letters and prescription drugs delivered through the U.S. mail, among other essential services.
But many government functions and services would come to a halt, with significant impacts on older Americans. Many federal workers will face furloughs, and those whose jobs are deemed essential would have to work without pay, pending reimbursement when a funding package is ultimately approved.
The last time large portions of the federal government shut down was from Dec. 22, 2018, to Jan. 25, 2019. That 35-day shutdown was the longest in history.
Since then, Congress has repeatedly missed deadlines to adopt a budget but averted shutdowns by passing temporary spending bills called continuing resolutions. These stopgap measures keep the government functioning, typically at the previous year’s funding levels, while lawmakers negotiate the details of a new budget.
If a shutdown happens this October, here’s a look at how it could affect these vital services.
Social Security
Social Security benefits would be paid as usual. They are considered mandatory spending, not subject to the annual congressional appropriations process, and have a dedicated funding source — the payroll taxes most U.S. workers pay on their earnings.
However, Congress does determine how much the Social Security Administration can spend on operations, and customer service can be affected by a shutdown. According to the SSA’s shutdown contingency plan, most routine services would continue, including processing applications for benefits, hearing cases on appeal, and issuing new and replacement Social Security cards. Field offices and phone lines would remain open.
A few customer services that are not considered essential would be suspended, according to the plan, including benefit verifications.
Medicare
Like Social Security payments, Medicare benefits are mandatory spending and would largely continue as normal. Enrollees could still go to the doctor or hospital and get their drug prescriptions filled. Depending on how long a shutdown lasts, medical providers could see a lag in their payments.
If you want to enroll in Medicare during a shutdown, you can still go to ssa.gov and fill out an application. The Medicare hotline (800-633-4227) would continue to operate.
One service that wouldn’t be available during a shutdown is getting a replacement Medicare card. Those are generated by the Social Security Administration, which says it won’t issue replacement Medicare cards during a shutdown.
