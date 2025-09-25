How a Government Shutdown Could Impact Food Assistance

As Congress stares down the barrel of a possible government shutdown on Sept. 30, beneficiaries who receive food aid under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are not expected to experience delays in getting their benefits — at least not immediately. ​

​Officially, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which administers SNAP, said in its 2024 guidance that “core programs of the nutrition safety net” will continue during a lapse in federal appropriations, subject to the availability of funding. ​

Members only

​But if the shutdown drags on for an extended period, SNAP funding could be depleted, potentially delaying food aid for however long it takes lawmakers to reach an agreement. SNAP supports more than 11 million adults 50-plus. On average, older adults receive about $6 per day in SNAP benefits, also sometimes called food stamps (the name varies by state).​

A spokesperson for the agency did not immediately respond to questions about updates to its plans for this year. ​

If funding for the program does expire, the USDA typically has some carryover and reserve funds to cover benefit payments for a limited period, said Gina Plata-Nino, interim SNAP director for the Food Research and Action Center, a nonprofit research and advocacy organization.

SNAP benefits are also usually set aside to be paid out a month in advance, Plata-Nino said, so October benefits would be routed to states for payout by the time a shutdown occurs. ​

Join AARP’s Fight to Protect Older Americans ​ Here’s what you can do to help: ​​ Sign up to become an AARP activist for the latest news and alerts on issues you care about.

Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. ​

During a shutdown, food retailers would not be able to renew their Electronic Benefit Transfer licenses if they expired during that time. That means they would not be able to accept SNAP benefits, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. ​

In addition, federal workers could be furloughed until a budget deal is reached, but the USDA said in last year’s guidance that a limited number of employees would be retained in order to continue operations and financial management of its nutrition programs.​

State SNAP offices, which process new applications and benefit recertifications, would continue to operate as normal in the event of a shutdown. But states do rely on some federal support to administer SNAP, so certain customer service functions, such as issuing new cards, might be impacted if a shutdown is prolonged or more federal staff members are furloughed. ​