The government shutdown that began Oct. 1 has stopped or slowed many federal services. What does it mean for former service members?

The good news is that most Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) programs will keep running, including health care and benefit payments. The VA estimates that about 97 percent of its roughly 460,000 employees are considered essential and will continue working. However, some services and support lines will be limited. Here’s what you need to know.

What happens to VA benefit payments?

Payments will not be interrupted. The VA says it will continue processing and delivering disability compensation, pensions, housing aid and education (GI Bill) benefits.

Claims and appeals will keep moving. The Board of Veterans’ Appeals will continue to issue decisions during the funding lapse.

While payments won’t stop, some were delayed during past shutdowns. If a payment doesn’t arrive on time, report it to the VA so it can track and resolve the issue. The Ask VA online service and MyVA411 hotline (800-698-2411) will remain operational.

What other VA services continue during a shutdown?

Health care . VA hospitals, clinics and Vet Centers will continue to provide medical services.

Burials and memorial benefits . Interments at veterans cemeteries will proceed﻿, and applications for headstones, markers and other burial benefits will be processed.

Some help hotlines. MyVA411 and the Veterans Crisis Line (﻿dial 988, then ﻿press 1) will continue operating 24/7. The VA Benefits Hotline (800-827-1000) will remain available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. The PACT Act Contact Center (800‑698‑2411) will remain open because it supports mandatory VA benefits.

What VA services are limited or closed?

Regional benefits offices ﻿. These will be closed to the public for the duration of the shutdown.

Some call centers. The GI Bill (888-GIBILL1) and National Cemetery Applicant Assistance (800-697-6947) lines are not operating.﻿

Some cemetery operations. ﻿Grounds maintenance and permanent headstone placement at VA cemeteries﻿ are suspended, and pre-need burial applications will not be processed.﻿

A number of public affairs and counseling activities are also on hold, including:

Career counseling and civilian transition assistance programs.

and civilian transition assistance programs. ﻿Routine outreach such as VetResources emails and ﻿V﻿A﻿ social media activity. ﻿

such as VetResources emails and ﻿V﻿A﻿ social media activity. ﻿ VA Central Office outreach to state, county, tribal, municipal, faith-based and community partners.

Tips to avoid disruptions and delays