There are 48 million unpaid family caregivers in the U.S. — including many members of Congress — who are working hard to use their firsthand knowledge to improve our caregiving system. Here are their stories:
Rep. Kat Cammack
As the wife of a first responder, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) sees the stresses and pressures that family caregivers face — both in her district and across the state.
Sen. Maggie Hassan
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and her husband are caregivers for their adult son, Ben, who was born with cerebral palsy and needs round-the-clock care for all his daily tasks.
Sen. Ed Markey
Sen. Ed Markey’s (D-MA) father was a family caregiver for his wife after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, caring for her in their home in Malden, Massachusetts.
Sen. Thom Tillis
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) became a caregiver for his grandmother when she was no longer able to live independently, and knows firsthand how difficult caregiving can be.
