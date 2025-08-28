There are 48 million unpaid family caregivers in the U.S. — including many members of Congress — who are working hard to use their firsthand knowledge to improve our caregiving system. Here are their stories:

Rep. Kat Cammack

As the wife of a first responder, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) sees the stresses and pressures that family caregivers face — both in her district and across the state.



Sen. Maggie Hassan

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and her husband are caregivers for their adult son, Ben, who was born with cerebral palsy and needs round-the-clock care for all his daily tasks.

Sen. Ed Markey

Sen. Ed Markey’s (D-MA) father was a family caregiver for his wife after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, caring for her in their home in Malden, Massachusetts.



Sen. Thom Tillis

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) became a caregiver for his grandmother when she was no longer able to live independently, and knows firsthand how difficult caregiving can be.​