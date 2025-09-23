Congress has until midnight on Sept. 30 to reach an agreement on a federal budget for the 2026 fiscal year or pass a stopgap spending bill to keep the government funded. If lawmakers miss that deadline, it will trigger a partial government shutdown.

But even if the federal government does shut down, Social Security recipients will continue getting their monthly payments.

In federal parlance, Social Security benefits are “mandatory spending.” They have a dedicated, permanent funding source (primarily, the payroll taxes most of us pay on our work income) and are unaffected by the federal appropriations process.

However, the Social Security Administration (SSA) is not immune to the shutdown threat. Its administrative budget is discretionary, meaning it’s subject to annual congressional approval. Lawmakers determine how much of Social Security’s revenue can go toward operating expenses, such as processing benefit applications, renting space for local offices and paying employees’ salaries.

The current budget law, which expires Sept. 30, maintained 2024 spending levels for most federal agencies. The shutdown threat comes as SSA is reducing its staff by 12 percent, from about 57,000 employees to 50,000. The agency’s 2026 budget request anticipates a full-time workforce of 50,278 for the fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

Shutdown plan

In the event of a government shutdown, which most recently occurred over the winter of 2018-19, the SSA has a detailed contingency plan laying out how it would operate. This blueprint, most recently updated in September 2024, says the agency “will continue activities critical to our direct-service operations and those needed to ensure accurate and timely payment of benefits.”

An SSA spokesperson says the agency will follow that contingency plan if there’s a lapse in funding and that “Social Security beneficiaries would continue receiving their Social Security, Social Security Disability Insurance [SSDI] and [Supplemental Security Income] (SSI) payments.”

SSI is a safety-net benefit administered by the Social Security Administration for people with very low incomes who are 65 or older or have a disability or severe visual impairment. Unlike Social Security retirement, survivor and family benefits, and SSDI, SSI is funded out of general government revenues, not the dedicated payroll tax.

Payroll tax revenue will continue to be collected and go into the trust funds that supply money to cover Social Security benefits. The SSA says it has legal authority to process payments even if congressional appropriations lapse.

The shutdown plan says the SSA will be able to keep about 86 percent of its staff on board and maintain essential functions and services, such as paying benefits, processing benefit applications and appeals, holding disability hearings, and issuing new and replacement Social Security cards.

When that plan was formulated last year, the SSA had a larger workforce than it does now. The agency did not respond to questions about how the plan would apply to current staff levels.