Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

AARP offers savings & planning resources for all—members also get a course on maximizing retirement income

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

What Happens to Social Security in a Government Shutdown?

Budget deal or no, monthly benefits would still be paid

By

Andy Markowitz and Deirdre Shesgreen,

 
Updated September 22, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published January 19, 2024
/ Updated September 22, 2025
collage of a social security card a fan of twenty dollar bills and the dome of the u s capitol
BACKYARDPRODUCTION/GETTY IMAGES

Congress has until midnight on Sept. 30 to reach an agreement on a federal budget for the 2026 fiscal year or pass a stopgap spending bill to keep the government funded. If lawmakers miss that deadline, it will trigger a partial government shutdown.

But even if the federal government does shut down, Social Security recipients will continue getting their monthly payments.

In federal parlance, Social Security benefits are “mandatory spending.” They have a dedicated, permanent funding source (primarily, the payroll taxes most of us pay on our work income) and are unaffected by the federal appropriations process.

However, the Social Security Administration (SSA) is not immune to the shutdown threat. Its administrative budget is discretionary, meaning it’s subject to annual congressional approval. Lawmakers determine how much of Social Security’s revenue can go toward operating expenses, such as processing benefit applications, renting space for local offices and paying employees’ salaries.

The current budget law, which expires Sept. 30, maintained 2024 spending levels for most federal agencies. The shutdown threat comes as SSA is reducing its staff by 12 percent, from about 57,000 employees to 50,000. The agency’s 2026 budget request anticipates a full-time workforce of 50,278 for the fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

generic-video-poster

Shutdown plan

In the event of a government shutdown, which most recently occurred over the winter of 2018-19, the SSA has a detailed contingency plan laying out how it would operate. This blueprint, most recently updated in September 2024, says the agency “will continue activities critical to our direct-service operations and those needed to ensure accurate and timely payment of benefits.”

An SSA spokesperson says the agency will follow that contingency plan if there’s a lapse in funding and that “Social Security beneficiaries would continue receiving their Social Security, Social Security Disability Insurance [SSDI] and [Supplemental Security Income] (SSI) payments.”

Join Our Fight to Protect Social Security​​

You’ve worked hard and paid into Social Security with every paycheck. Here’s what you can do to help keep Social Security strong:

SSI is a safety-net benefit administered by the Social Security Administration for people with very low incomes who are 65 or older or have a disability or severe visual impairment. Unlike Social Security retirement, survivor and family benefits, and SSDI, SSI is funded out of general government revenues, not the dedicated payroll tax.

Payroll tax revenue will continue to be collected and go into the trust funds that supply money to cover Social Security benefits. The SSA says it has legal authority to process payments even if congressional appropriations lapse.

The shutdown plan says the SSA will be able to keep about 86 percent of its staff on board and maintain essential functions and services, such as paying benefits, processing benefit applications and appeals, holding disability hearings, and issuing new and replacement Social Security cards.

When that plan was formulated last year, the SSA had a larger workforce than it does now. The agency did not respond to questions about how the plan would apply to current staff levels.

Some Social Security services and activities could be suspended in the immediate aftermath of a shutdown, among them benefit verifications, processing overpayments, information-technology improvements, public relations and training.

The plan says that if a shutdown lasts more than five days, the SSA will reevaluate whether additional furloughs are necessary but will retain workers “critical to our direct-service operations.”

“The good news is that payments go out, and everything should seem pretty much normal, for a while,” says Bill Sweeney, AARP senior vice president for government affairs.

“But during a shutdown, the staff at SSA and other government agencies won’t get paid. That can go on for a little while, but eventually, people have to get paid so they can take care of their own families,” he adds. “If a shutdown goes on too long, there could be long-term consequences if they lose more highly qualified staff and specialists.”

Stopgaps now routine

Congress has repeatedly used short-term funding bills, known as continuing resolutions, as stopgaps in recent years to keep the government running as the House and Senate struggled to pass regular budget bills. For example, the 2025 federal budget was adopted on March 14, 2025, nearly six months into that fiscal year.

That budget authorized the SSA to spend $14.3 billion — about 1 percent of its revenue — on customer service and operations. That was $72 million, or 0.5 percent, more than the previous year.

The Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, a Washington, D.C., think tank, estimates that, when adjusted for inflation, Social Security’s customer service budget shrank by 21.2 percent from 2010 to 2025, while the number of beneficiaries grew by 26 percent.

For fiscal year 2026, the White House has requested about $14.8 billion for SSA customer service and operations, an increase of nearly $500 million from 2025. Most of the increase is for program integrity work focused on evaluating SSDI and SSI recipients’ medical and financial eligibility to continue receiving benefits.

In a statement accompanying the request, SSA Commissioner Frank Bisignano says the funding will allow the agency to improve customer service and reduce fraud, waste and inaccurate payments.

A November 2024 AARP survey of Americans ages 50-plus found overwhelming support across party lines for increasing Social Security’s administrative and customer service spending. Eighty-five percent of respondents backed a bigger budget, including 92 percent of Democrats, 80 percent of Republicans and 82 percent of independents.

AARP has long spotlighted lapses in Social Security customer service and urged Congress to provide adequate resources for the agency to improve.

Andy Markowitz is an AARP senior writer and editor covering Social Security and retirement. He is a former editor of the Prague Post and Baltimore City Paper

Deirdre Shesgreen is an AARP writer and editor covering Social Security. She previously worked as a state news editor for the AARP Bulletin and as a reporter and editor at USA Today, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and other publications. 

More From AARP

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All