As Congress works to avert a government shutdown Sept. 30 at the end of the federal fiscal year, an impasse now centers on a bill from House Republicans that would keep the government operating through Nov. 21, less than a week before Thanksgiving.
Congressional Democrats oppose the proposed short-term fix, calling instead for the GOP to negotiate with them on a bill that boosts health care spending to extend Affordable Care Act premium tax credits that expire at the end of 2025.
If the temporary measure isn’t adopted and a partial shutdown occurs — or if one occurs in the future — older and disabled Americans do have some good news: Your Medicare benefits would not be disrupted.
Medicare doesn’t depend on budget process
Unlike most government services, which rely on Congress to appropriate money for them to operate each year, some vital programs, such as Medicare and Social Security, are paid for under a category called “mandatory spending.”
That means the nearly 70 million Americans who get their health care through Medicare can still go to the doctor, get hospital care and fill their prescriptions for medications without interruption, even if regular federal spending lapses.
But half the agency’s staff could be placed on leave
Yet Medicare beneficiaries could face some lag in services.
The 2024 shutdown plan for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) says 49 percent of the agency’s staff would be furloughed. No plan appears to be publicly available for 2025.
Fewer workers mean people who need help from a Medicare representative could, for example, encounter longer wait times when contacting the Medicare hotline at 800-633-4227, even though it would continue to operate. In addition, providers waiting for payment could see delays, and other administrative services could be curtailed.
