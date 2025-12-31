You can file for any type of Social Security benefit by phone at 800-772-1213 or in person at a local Social Security office. Appointments are required for office visits; call 800-772-1213 or contact your local office directly to book ahead.

There's a third option for retirement benefits, family benefits for spouses and children, and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI): You can apply online using a My Social Security account. However, online filing is not available for survivor benefits.

Here are some basic guidelines to apply for various benefits.

Retirement and family benefits

You’ll need to provide an array of personal and work information, including:



Your date and place of birth.

Marital history and number of children.

Start and stop dates for jobs held in the past two years, including any net income from self-employment in the past two years.

Military service, if applicable.

The routing number of the bank where you want Social Security to deposit your payment and the number and type of your account.

Social Security provides a complete checklist of what you’ll need for your application.

When you can file: The minimum age to apply for retirement or spouse benefits is 62, but monthly payments are higher if you wait longer.

Where to file: Online, by phone or in person.

Survivor benefits

Social Security can pay survivor benefits to spouses, former spouses, children if they are minors or have a disability, and in limited circumstances, parents of a deceased worker on that person’s earnings record. To apply, make sure you have:

The Social Security number and death certificate of the person on whose record you are applying.

Your Social Security number and those of any dependent children.

Your birth certificate or an acceptable religious record of your birth, such as a baptismal certificate.

Your marriage certificate, and divorce papers if filing as a former spouse.

Tax records documenting your earnings.

When you can file: In most cases, you must be at least 60 to receive survivor benefits. But as with retirement and spousal benefits, they increase if you wait.