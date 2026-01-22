Low-income adults who rely on Medicaid for health coverage are eyeing coming changes that could put their health care at risk. New rules that require older adults to work in order to qualify for Medicaid could be especially burdensome. ​

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law by President Trump in July, calls for certain Medicaid enrollees between the ages of 19 and 64 to work, volunteer, undergo job training or enroll in school for at least 80 hours per month to continue receiving benefits. People who are 50 to 64 will face unique challenges complying when these rules roll out in January 2027, or earlier in some states. ​

Members only

That’s because adults ages 50 to 64 have higher rates of chronic conditions and caregiving responsibilities than younger generations, making it harder to hold down a job but crucial to maintain health coverage. Older adults may find it difficult to handle physically demanding roles they may have held when younger, or they may face age discrimination when trying to reenter the workforce.

“Asking someone to work when they are 61 years old, maybe retired from a blue-collar job that they can’t work any longer, hits differently than for those in a younger demographic,” says Andrea Callow, a policy adviser at AARP’s Public Policy Institute. “Any barrier to them accessing their insurance and the health care services they need will be that much more detrimental.”​

Join Our Fight to Protect Older Americans ​Here’s what you can do to help: Sign up to become an AARP activist for the latest news and alerts on issues you care about

Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today​

Although the new law exempts some people, including parents of children 13 and under and those enrolled in educational programs, these exemptions are less relevant to adults over 50. Exemptions for caregivers of other people are less clear in the law. People deemed “medically frail” are excused from work requirements, but it is currently unclear which conditions or disabilities will count. ​

Those who do qualify for exemptions will likely need to provide proof, whether that means navigating an online portal or collecting and uploading the right documentation.​

‘The red tape was so bad’

A handful of states, including Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan and New Hampshire, have experimented with work requirements for Medicaid enrollees in the past. But as recipients struggled to comply with the rules and tens of thousands were cut off or projected to lose Medicaid, most programs shut down or never got off the ground.​

“A lot of the people who lost coverage were working or eligible for an exemption, but the red tape was so bad that they couldn’t navigate it,” says Nari Rhee, director of the Retirement Security Program at the University of California Berkeley Labor Center.​

For example, more than 18,000 enrollees in the Arkansas Works program were dropped less than a year after it launched in 2018; a federal judge shut down the program in 2019. Health policy research nonprofit KFF found that many people in the program, which applied to recipients up to age 49, were already working. But they struggled to report their hours. Others faced physical or mental health challenges that did not qualify for exemptions but hindered their ability to work.