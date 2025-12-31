In Memoriam: Who We Lost in 2025

The end of the year always brings about a time for reflection, and as 2025 concludes, AARP is remembering notable figures we lost. ﻿

In the realms of global affairs and politics, the passing of Pope Francis in April was a major loss. Meanwhile, American politics saw the death﻿s of Dick Cheney, perhaps the most powerful vice president in the nation’s history, and former Supreme Court Justice David Souter.

It was an especially sad year for Hollywood, which lost several notable figures, including David Lynch, Gene Hackman, Val Kilmer, Diane Keaton, Diane Ladd and Rob Reiner.

The music industry also grieved significant losses in 2025, including giants such as Roberta Flack, Sly Stone, Brian Wilson, Connie Francis and Ozzy Osbourne.

The worlds of science and the arts experienced notable deaths as well, including Apollo 13 commander Jim Lovell, architect Frank Gehry, primatologist Jane Goodall, journalists John Feinstein, Bill Moyers, Susan Stamberg and Peter Arnett, fashion designer Giorgio Armani, and DNA pioneer James Watson.

In sports, boxing great George Foreman died, as did ice skating legend Dick Button. Baseball lost beloved funnyman Bob Uecker and all-around great Ryne Sandberg. Iconic wrestler Hulk Hogan passed away as well.

Here’s a month-by-month listing of all the obituaries AARP published in 2025.

January

Wayne Osmond, 73, singer and guitarist for The Osmonds

Peter Yarrow, 86, part of the folk-music trio Peter, Paul and Mary

Anita Bryant, 84, singer and vocal opponent of gay rights

Bob Uecker, 90, longtime Brewers announcer dubbed ‘Mr. Baseball’

David Lynch, 78, visionary filmmaker behind ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Mulholland Drive’

Marianne Faithfull, 78, British singer-actress

Dick Button, 95, Olympic great and voice of figure skating

February

Gene Hackman, 95, Academy Award-winning actor

Clint Hill, 93, Secret Service agent who leapt onto JFK’s car after the president was shot

Roberta Flack, 88, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter

Al Trautwig, 68, iconic New York Sports broadcaster

Boris Spassky, 88, Soviet chess champion who lost famed match to Bobby Fischer

March

Carl Dean, 82, Dolly Parton’s husband for nearly 60 years

Pamela Bach, 62, ‘Baywatch’ actress and the ex-wife of David Hasselhoff

John Feinstein, 69, one of the country’s top sportswriters

George Foreman, 76, boxing legend and TV pitchman

Richard Chamberlain, 90, TV actor who starred in ‘Dr. Kildare’

April

Val Kilmer, 65, ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Batman Forever’ star

Jay North, 73, ‘Dennis the Menace’ star

Wink Martindale, 91, legendary game show host

Pope Francis, 88, first Latin American leader of the Catholic church

Steve McMichael, 67, NFL Hall of Famer and wrestling legend

May

Jill Sobule, 66, rocker known for 1990s hit ‘I Kissed a Girl’

Ruth Buzzi, 88, comedic actor who gained fame on ‘Laugh-In’