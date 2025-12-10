Beloved Author Sophie Kinsella Dies

Sophie Kinsella, the author of Confessions of a Shopaholic and a series of million-selling sequels, died Monday, her family said. She was 55 and had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

The family said in a statement on Kinsella’s Instagram account: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy). She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy.

“We can’t imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life.”

Kinsella, who also published under her real name, Madeleine Wickham, announced in April 2024 that she had been diagnosed in late 2022 with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“I did not share this before because I wanted to make sure that my children were able to hear and process the news in privacy and adapt to our ’new normal,’” she said at the time.

Starting in 2000 with The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic (titled Confessions of a Shopaholic in the United States), about a financial journalist who writes about money matters but fails miserably at managing her own, Kinsella published 10 Shopaholic novels, along with other fiction. Her books have sold more than 45 million copies worldwide and have been translated into dozens of languages.

The first two Shopaholic books were adapted into the 2009 film Confessions of a Shopaholic, starring Isla Fisher.

Kinsella did not grow up intending to be a writer. One of three girls born to teachers in London, she played piano and violin as a child and also composed music.​

She told author-publisher Zibby Owens on her podcast, Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books, that the idea of writing never crossed her mind. “It wasn’t my childhood ambition. I wasn’t the child walking around saying, ‘I’m going to write a novel one day.’”

​Kinsella enrolled at Oxford University to study music but switched to the politics, philosophy and economics program after one year.​

While at college, she met local musician Henry Wickham and fell in love. The couple had four sons and a daughter.​

After graduating, Kinsella began working as a financial journalist and spent her commute reading. The idea to write fiction herself began to take shape on the train.​

She published her debut novel, The Tennis Party, in 1995 when she was 24, as Madeleine Wickham. Soon after, she left her journalism job to focus on writing. Six other books, including The Gatecrasher and Sleeping Arrangements, followed.​

An otherwise normal shopping excursion sparked the idea for writing her first Shopaholic novel.

“I remember looking around me and thinking... “We all shop... We talk about it. We do it. We rejoice in it. We make bad decisions. Why hasn’t anybody written about this?” Kinsella said in 2019 on The Sunday Salon with Alice-Azania Jarvis podcast.​