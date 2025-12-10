Javascript is not enabled.

Beloved Author Sophie Kinsella Dies

The writer who created the best-selling 'Shopaholic' series was 55

By

Associated Press

 
Comments
Published December 10, 2025
a portrait of the author sophie kinsella
Author Sophie Kinsella, who turned "Confessions of a Shopaholic" into a blockbuster literary franchise, died Monday. She was 55.
Awakening/Getty Images

Sophie Kinsella, the author of Confessions of a Shopaholic and a series of million-selling sequels, died Monday, her family said. She was 55 and had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

The family said in a statement on Kinsella’s Instagram account: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy). She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy.

“We can’t imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life.”

Kinsella, who also published under her real name, Madeleine Wickham, announced in April 2024 that she had been diagnosed in late 2022 with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“I did not share this before because I wanted to make sure that my children were able to hear and process the news in privacy and adapt to our ’new normal,’” she said at the time.

Starting in 2000 with The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic (titled Confessions of a Shopaholic in the United States), about a financial journalist who writes about money matters but fails miserably at managing her own, Kinsella published 10 Shopaholic novels, along with other fiction. Her books have sold more than 45 million copies worldwide and have been translated into dozens of languages.

The first two Shopaholic books were adapted into the 2009 film Confessions of a Shopaholic, starring Isla Fisher.

Kinsella did not grow up intending to be a writer. One of three girls born to teachers in London, she played piano and violin as a child and also composed music.​

She told author-publisher Zibby Owens on her podcast, Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books, that the idea of writing never crossed her mind. “It wasn’t my childhood ambition. I wasn’t the child walking around saying, ‘I’m going to write a novel one day.’”

​Kinsella enrolled at Oxford University to study music but switched to the politics, philosophy and economics program after one year.​

While at college, she met local musician Henry Wickham and fell in love. The couple had four sons and a daughter.​

After graduating, Kinsella began working as a financial journalist and spent her commute reading. The idea to write fiction herself began to take shape on the train.​

She published her debut novel, The Tennis Party, in 1995 when she was 24, as Madeleine Wickham. Soon after, she left her journalism job to focus on writing. Six other books, including The Gatecrasher and Sleeping Arrangements, followed.​

An otherwise normal shopping excursion sparked the idea for writing her first Shopaholic novel.

“I remember looking around me and thinking... “We all shop... We talk about it. We do it. We rejoice in it. We make bad decisions. Why hasn’t anybody written about this?” Kinsella said in 2019 on The Sunday Salon with Alice-Azania Jarvis podcast.​

Most Popular

Kinsella created a story about Becy Bloomwood, a 20-something financial journalist in debt from a shopping habit she can’t (or won’t) kick. The novel contained hilarious back-and-forth correspondence with bill collectors and banks, where she would make excuses for late payments.​

Kinsella told The Associated Press in an interview that the letters were “one of the most fun bits of writing.”​

There was also a love story with a handsome businessman whom Becky met while on assignment and went on to marry him and have a mini-shopaholic daughter in future books.​

Confessions of a Shopaholic had a different tone and style than her earlier books, so she decided to submit it to her publishers under the pen name Sophie Kinsella. Her middle name was Sophie and Kinsella was her mother’s maiden name.​

The publishers said yes, and Shopaholic was published in 2000 under her pseudonym. The novel, blending humor with a cautionary tale about getting in over your head with debt, was an immediate success.​

"Becky was kind of like a pioneer in realizing that all this easy credit can lead to problems,” Kinsella told The AP.​

​In November 2022, after experiencing symptoms like memory loss, headaches and balance troubles, Kinsella was diagnosed with glioblastoma, for which there is no cure. She kept the news private until April 2024. In an interview with TV personality Robin Roberts aired a few months later, Kinsella said she was focused on living in the moment.​​

“I’ve already lasted more than the average. That’s how we get through. We hope,” she said.​​

After her diagnosis, she wrote a novella, “What Does It Feel Like,” about a woman with five children who has brain cancer.​​“I thought people might be curious to know what it’s like to go through this,” Kinsella told Roberts. “I hope it’s full of optimism and love most of all.”​

