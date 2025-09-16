Javascript is not enabled.

Robert Redford, Legendary Hollywood Actor, Director and Independent Film Champion, Dies at 89

With boyish good looks, charm and talent, his award-winning career spanned six decades

By

Maria Puente,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 16, 2025
generic-video-poster

The Sundance Kid has ridden into the sunset.

Robert Redford — movie star, director, producer and film champion, heartthrob, environmentalist, philanthropist, family man, political activist — died early Tuesday at his home in Utah. He was 89. Cindi Berger, his publicist, told the New York Times that he had died in his sleep but did not provide a specific cause.

One of Hollywood’s most admired and beloved figures during a career spanning more than 60 years before and behind the cameras, Redford stood out as one of only a handful of people to win an Academy Award for best director in a directorial debut, for Ordinary People in 198﻿1. ﻿He was nominated for three other Oscars — for best director (Quiz Show, 1995), best picture (Quiz Show) and best leading actor (The Sting, 1974) — and won a total of 44 awards and 63﻿ nominations.

When he accepted the 2011 Career Achievement Award at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, he said, “I’m not retiring. I may drop, but I’m not gonna retire. There’s too much work to do.” He earned three Movies for Grownups award nominations, including Best Actor for All Is Lost (2014) and The Old Man & the Gun (2019). 

Jane Fonda, 8﻿7, his close friend for decades who first costarred with him in The Chase in 1966, met him at Paramount Studios and remembered following him as they walked down a corridor in a studio building. As Redford passed offices, secretaries poked their heads out to catch a glimpse of the good-looking guy with strawberry blond hair. “I thought, Oh gosh, he’s going to be a big star,” Fonda told AARP The Magazine in 2011.

And so he was. But he will be remembered for other reasons, too. That includes what he did to encourage independent filmmaking and talent by founding the Sundance Institute in Utah in 1981, which eventually expanded to include the annual world-famous Sundance Film Festival in the ruggedly spectacular state Redford adopted as his home for much of his life. (While he mostly lived in Utah, where he had amassed thousands of acres of land, he also had a ranch home outside Santa Fe, New Mexico.) In 2002, Redford was awarded an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement as the actor, director, producer and creator of Sundance and an “inspiration to independent and innovative filmmakers everywhere.”

Redford also was passionate about protecting the environment, a conviction forged early in his youth in Southern California (he was born in Santa Monica in 1936). While working at the Standard Oil refinery in El Segundo, driving a forklift and cleaning tanks in the shipping yard, he became an environmentalis﻿t. “I saw the oil seeping into the sand dunes. Now all that [oil] sits underneath the big buildings they’ve built there.”

Most Popular

He remained an articulate champion of environmental causes, speaking out publicly on occasion, as in 2012 when he wrote an opinion piece on Huffington Post demanding an end to public handouts to oil, gas and coal companies. “We should not be subsidizing the destruction of our planet,” he argued. Many of his large land purchases in Utah and New Mexico over the years were in part to protect open space from development. “Other people have analysis; I have Utah,” Redford once quipped.

But Redford’s main public profile centered on his status as a box office movie star, with which he was never entirely comfortable despite appearing as an actor in 83 films. He cringed when he was called a “living legend.”

“When I got into the business, I had this naive idea that I’d let my work speak for me. I just was never interested in talking about myself,” Redford told AARP The Magazine in 2011. “However, we’re in such a different time, and celebrity is so much in the mainstream. I thought, I might as well enter this zone, but go a toe at a time.”

robert redford stars as the sundance kid in the film butch cassidy and the sundance kid
Robert Redford as The Sundance Kid in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." The role launched the handsome young actor into superstardom.
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Redford had worked as an actor for a decade before he got on a horse and galloped into movie immortality in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, the 1969 picture that featured him as laconic Harry Longabaugh — the Kid ­— alongside his close friend Paul Newman as Robert LeRoy Parker — Cassidy. The film told the story of two train robbers at the turn of the 20th century trying, comically, to escape a relentless posse (“Who are those guys?”), and their fate when they flee to South America.

As with many Hollywood Westerns, it was only loosely based on fact and viewed a somewhat ugly history through a gauzy lens. But it was a hit, as was Redford. In 2015, he told Entertainment Tonight the Kid was his favorite role — “playing the outlaw.” The movie was nominated for seven Oscars and won four at the 1970 Academy Awards.

robert redford and paul newman star in the film the sting
(Left to right) Robert Redford and his close friend Paul Newman played lovable con artists in "The Sting." The film won seven Oscars.
FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

Four years later, Redford teamed up with Newman again for The Sting, which won seven Oscars out of 10 nominations, including a nomination for Redford as best actor. When Newman died at age 83 in 2008, Redford mourned. “There is a point where feelings go beyond words,” he said in a statement. “I have lost a real friend. My life — and this country — is better for his being in it.”

Another of his movies that reflected his passions was All the President’s Men, the 1976 film about how Washington Post reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward got the story of the Watergate scandal that led to President Richard Nixon resigning in disgrace in 1974. In a 2013 interview with AARP, Redford said he was fascinated by journalis﻿m.

“What they did was totally heroic,” he said of Woodward (whom he played) and Bernstein (played by Dustin Hoffman). “It was journalism as a path to the truth. You don’t see much of that today. I was so proud and so happy to make a film that celebrates how important journalism is and how it proved itself by hard work. … What these two reporters did was a moment in time. Can that moment ever come back? I don’t think so.” The film won four Oscars.

dustin hoffman and robert redford looking at each other in a scene from the film all the president's men
(Left to right) Dustin Hoffman as Carl Bernstein and Redford as Bob Woodward in "All the President's Men," the story of two Washington Post reporters whose work broke the Watergate scandal wide open and led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. The movie won four Academy Awards.
Screen Archives/Getty Images

Although politically aware and generally progressive, Redford maintained he was no ideologue. “Political activism has been a part of my life and part of the films I try to make,” he said once about the Sundance Film Festival. “But … we don’t take any ideological stance. I’m anti-ideology. Our work tries to transcend politics. Whatever side you’re on, we try to show stories from every part of the country, and so ‘red state, blue state’ doesn't mean a whole lot to us.”

His biggest hits included romances like The Way We Were (1973), with Barbra Streisand, and Out of Africa (1985), with Meryl Streep. According to IMDb, his last live-action role in a film was in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame; his last lead role, the previous year, was as a charming bank robber in the comic heist movie The Old Man & the Gun. He is listed as an executive producer and cast member for Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses, a feature documentary that includes the horse-loving wife and daughter of Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa Springsteen and Jessica Springsteen, as executive producers. And he is listed as an executive producer on a 2023 film, All Illusions Must Be Broken and the TV show Dark Winds, on which he did a cameo role in 2025.

But there’s one film he never got to make. He told AARP in 2011, "When you get older, you learn certain life lessons. You apply that wisdom, and suddenly you say, 'Hey, I've got a new lease on this thing. So let's go.' The other movie I want to make is about people who rediscover themselves in older love. They got together out of passion years earlier, but it flamed out and they went their separate ways. They get to be older and somehow come back into each other's lives and regain their relationship with a more mature love. That's an interesting story — and I'm qualified to write it!"

Hollywood figures took to social media after Redford's death to memorialize him.

"#RIP & thank you RobertRedford, a tremendously influential cultural figure for the creative choices made as an actor/producer/director & for launching the Sundance Film Festival which supercharged America’s Independent Film movement," director Ron Howard posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Artistic Gamechanger."

"I always admired Robert Redford, not only for his legendary career as an actor and director but for what came next," former secretary of State Hillary Clinton posted on Instagram. "He championed progressive values like protecting the environment and access to the arts while creating opportunities for new generations of activists and filmmakers. A true American icon."

"Robert Redford. Your art stands the test of time," actor Rita Wilson shared on Instagram. "Your love of young filmmakers and artists gave us Sundance Film Festival. You showed us the importance of nature. As a director we were able to see your art from behind the camera. You will be remembered always. And you will be missed. May your memory be eternal."

"Our film, CODA, came to the attention of everyone because of Sundance. And Sundance happened because of Robert Redford," actor Marlee Matlin posted on X. "A genius has passed. RIP Robert."

“With love and admiration," actor Colman Domingo, one of AARP's Movies for Grownups' Hottest Actors Over 50shared on X. "Thank you Mr. Redford for your everlasting impact. Will be felt for generations. R.I.P.”

Redford is survived by his second wife, German-born painter Sibylle Szaggars, whom he met at Sundance in the 1990s and married in 2009. Redford considered becoming an artist in his youth and continued painting during his movie career.﻿

He is also survived by two children with his first wife, historian and consumer activist Lola Van Wagenen, whom he married in 1958 and divorced in 1985 (their first child, Scott, died in 1959 of sudden infant death syndrome; son Jamie died in 2020); and by seven grandchildren.

Maria Puente is a longtime breaking news reporter, most recently at USA TODAY, where she covered the British royals for decades in the LIFE section, along with other news involving celebrities and entertainers.

