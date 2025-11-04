Dick Cheney Dies at 84

Former vice president Dick Cheney, considered by many to be the most powerful person to ever hold that office, has died. He was 84.

Cheney died Monday night due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, according to a statement from his family.

“For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming’s Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Vice President of the United States,” the statement said, according to the Associated Press. “Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing. We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

Members only

Cheney’s health was a matter of public interest since his first heart attack at age 37. Over the decades, he survived five heart attacks, had bypass surgery and had a defibrillator implanted. But his fiscal conservatism could be viewed as being at odds with the social programs that gave others strong health care options.

As vice president under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009, Cheney advocated for reforming Social Security by allowing people to divert money from payroll tax contributions to personal accounts. And he cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.

Cheney benefited from advances in medical technology well into his golden years. In 2010, heart failure brought him to the brink of death before a transplant bought him more time.

A defining moment: The War on Terror

On September 11, 2001, after al-Qaida terrorists steered two planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York, a Secret Service agent rushed then-Vice President Cheney from the West Wing. A third hijacked jet was reportedly set to strike the White House. Cheney had just made it into an underground bunker when the aircraft doubled back and hit the Pentagon. With President George W. Bush away from Washington, it was Cheney who gave the approval to shoot down the hijacked planes. That same day brought a dire warning from Cheney’s doctors: Labs indicated he might imminently go into cardiac arrest. It turned out to be a false alarm.

“This is going to be the kind of work that will probably take years,” Cheney said of the American response to the attacks, days after 9/11.

With the Bush administration’s focus now on terrorist plots, Cheney said the U.S. would have to operate through “the dark side,” quietly doing whatever was necessary to gain intelligence and accomplish its goals. Cheney helped the National Security Agency expand its surveillance of domestic communications. He supported keeping detainees at Guantánamo and argued for enhanced interrogation techniques. His 2011 book, In My Time: A Personal and Political Memoir, called the surveillance program “one of the most important success stories in the history of American intelligence.”

Those were not the only controversial choices Cheney defended. In 2003, facing international opposition, he pushed for war in Iraq. Cheney suggested Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was tied to al-Qaida and warned that he was poised to use weapons of mass destruction. Within a year, America invaded.