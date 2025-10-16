KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley Dies at 74

Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and founding member of KISS who captivated audiences with his elaborate galactic makeup and smoking guitar, died Thursday. He was 74.​​

Frehley died peacefully surrounded by family in Morristown, New Jersey, following a recent fall, according to his agent. In 2023, 41,400 adults ages 65 and older died from falls, according to a report published earlier this year by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Falls also seriously injure millions of older adults each year.​​

Family members said in a statement that they are “completely devastated and heartbroken” but will cherish his laughter and celebrate the kindness he showed to others.​

​KISS, whose hits included “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” was known for its theatrical stage shows, with fire and fake blood spewing from the mouths of band members dressed in body armor, platform boots, wigs and signature black-and-white face paint.​

KISS’ original lineup included Frehley, singer-guitarist Paul Stanley, tongue-wagging bassist Gene Simmons and drummer Peter Criss. Frehley’s is the first death among the four founding members.​

​Band members took on the personas of comic book-style characters — Frehley was known as “Space Ace” and “The Spaceman.” The New York-born entertainer and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer often experimented with pyrotechnics, making his guitars glow, emit smoke and shoot rockets from the headstock.​

“We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley,” Simmons and Stanley said in a joint statement. “He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy.”​

Simmons, 76, was recently hospitalized after a car crash in Malibu, California.

​Born Paul Daniel Frehley, he grew up in a musical family and began playing guitar at age 13. Before joining KISS, he played in local bands around New York City and was a roadie for Jimi Hendrix at age 18.​

​KISS was especially popular in the mid-1970s, selling tens of millions of albums and licensing its iconic look to become a marketing marvel. “Beth” was its biggest commercial hit in the U.S., peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Top 100 in 1976.​

​As the Kennedy Center’s new chair, President Donald Trump named KISS one of this year’s honorees.​