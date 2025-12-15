Anthony Geary, Luke From ‘General Hospital,’ Dies

Anthony Geary, who rose to fame in the 1970s and ‘80s as half the daytime TV super couple Luke and Laura on General Hospital, has died. He was 78.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Anthony Geary, whose portrayal of Luke Spencer helped define General Hospital and daytime television,” ABC said in a statement confirming his death.

Members only

Geary died Sunday in Amsterdam of complications from a surgical procedure three days prior.

“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken over the news of Tony Geary’s passing,” Frank Valentini, executive producer of the ABC show, said in a statement Monday. “Tony was a brilliant actor and set the bar that we continue to strive for.”

In a career spanning more than 40 years, Geary earned eight Daytime Emmy awards as Luke Spencer after joining the soap in 1978. Luke’s pairing with Genie Francis’ Laura Webber Baldwin (as she was known at the time) propelled the two onto magazine covers and into the cultural mainstream.

The 1981 wedding of Luke and Laura was a pop culture phenom done in two parts, drawing guest appearances that included Elizabeth Taylor. A record 30 million viewers watched.

The 1981 wedding of "General Hospital" characters Luke (Geary) and Laura (Genie Francis) reverberated far beyond the world of daytime television. ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

“He was a powerhouse as an actor. Shoulder to shoulder with the greats. No star burned brighter than Tony Geary. He was one of a kind. As an artist, he was filled with a passion for the truth, no matter how blunt, or even a little rude it might be, but always hilariously funny,” Francis said in a statement.

In addition to his role as Luke, Geary had numerous TV and stage credits, including stints on other soaps: The Young and the Restless and Bright Promise. Geary played Luke on and off until 2015, though he returned for a cameo in 2017.

He lived a quiet life with husband Claudio Gama in Amsterdam.