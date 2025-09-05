Mark Volman, a Co-Founder of the Turtles, Dies at 78

Singer Mark Volman, who helped found the 1960s rock group the Turtles and achieved chart-topping fame with their huge hit “Happy Together,” died Friday in Nashville, Tennessee, after what his publicist called “a brief, unexpected illness.” He was 78.

Volman was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2020, but he continued to perform. He revealed his diagnosis to the public in 2023.

Volman co-founded the Turtles in Los Angeles in 1963. As a backing vocalist, he helped lead the band to early fame with hits such as “It Ain’t Me Babe” and “You Baby.” But the Turtles found their greatest success with “Happy Together,” which was released in January 1967. The song topped the Billboard charts for three weeks that year and sold more than 3 million copies. Since then, it has been used in many movies, TV shows and advertising campaigns.

After leaving the Turtles, Volman took part in several rock band concert tours, including this 1971 show in the Netherlands with Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention. Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

The Turtles broke up in 1970, but Volman and lead singer Howard Kaylan formed a comedic singing duo, Flo & Eddie (Volman was Flo and Kaylan was Eddie). They toured with Frank Zappa’s Mothers of Invention and Alice Cooper and provided background vocals for performers such as Bruce Springsteen, Duran Duran and T. Rex. They also created music for children’s TV shows, including Strawberry Shortcake.

Later, Volman returned to college in his 40s and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He taught music business at several colleges, including Belmont University in Nashville. In 2023, he published a memoir, Happy Forever: My Musical Adventures With the Turtles, Frank Zappa, T. Rex, Flo & Eddie, and More.

Volman is survived by his significant other, Emily; his ex-wife, Pat, and their daughters Hallie Volman and Sarina Miller; and his brother, Phil Volman.