Rob Reiner, One of Hollywood’s Greatest Filmmakers, Dies at 78

Rob Reiner, the son of a comedy giant who became one himself as one of the preeminent filmmakers of his generation with movies such as The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally … and This Is Spinal Tap, has died. He was 78.

Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead Sunday at their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical aid request shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of the Hollywood icon, was arrested on suspicion of murder and held without bail Monday in the stabbing deaths of his parents, authorities said. The case will be given to prosecutors on Tuesday as they consider formal charges against Nick Reiner, who was taken into custody hours after his parents were found dead.

Representatives for the Reiner family did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and it wasn’t immediately clear if Nick Reiner had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Nick Reiner has spoken publicly of his struggles with addiction. By 18, he had cycled in and out of treatment facilities with bouts of homelessness and relapses in between. Rob and Nick Reiner explored their difficult relationship and Nick’s struggles with drugs in a semi-autobiographical 2016 film, Being Charlie.

The deaths of Reiner and Singer triggered an outpouring of remembrances on social media.

For Reiner, funny runs in the family

It was a tragic, shocking end to a life and career that began with a complicated father-son relationship. Reiner grew up thinking his father, Carl Reiner, didn’t understand him or find him funny. But the younger Reiner would in many ways follow in his father’s footsteps, working both in front and behind the camera, in comedies that stretched from broad sketch work to accomplished dramedies.

“My father thought, ‘Oh, my God, this poor kid is worried about being in the shadow of a famous father,’” Reiner said on 60 Minutes in October, recalling the temptation to change his name. “And he says, ‘What do you want to change your name to?’ And I said, ‘Carl.’ I just wanted to be like him.”

In September, Reiner told AARP that his dad was on TV before the family even owned a television.

“We bought one in 1951 so we could see him on Saturday nights,” Reiner said. “It wasn’t until I went to my friends’ houses that I found it wasn’t as funny over there. Because, you know, Mel Brooks was around our house, and Norman Lear. Groucho Marx. The Monty Python people. Everybody that made people laugh came by the house.”

After starting out as a writer for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, Reiner’s breakthrough came when he was, at age 23, cast in Norman Lear’s All in the Family as Archie Bunker’s liberal son-in-law, Michael “Meathead” Stivic. But by the 1980s, Reiner began as a feature film director, churning out some of the most beloved films of that, or any, era. His first film, the largely improvised 1984 cult classic This Is Spinal Tap, remains the quintessential mockumentary. (In 2021, AARP named it one of the 20 funniest movies of the past 50 years.)

After the 1985 John Cusack summer comedy, The Sure Thing, Reiner made Stand By Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987) and When Harry Met Sally … (1989), a four-year stretch that resulted in a trio of American classics, all of them among the most quoted movies of the 20th century.