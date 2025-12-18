Biffle made his Cup debut in 2002. He earned his slot with Roush through its old “Gong Show” method of picking drivers in which candidates would go head-to-head trying to earn a job with one of the top teams in NASCAR.
He transitioned into semi-retirement in 2016, but returned in 2022 to run five races, including the Daytona 500. He was 52 at the time.
“I had such tremendous respect for Greg as a driver, and we shared countless tough battles on the track,” retired Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon wrote on social media. “Like so many others, I was inspired by his tireless relief work during Hurricane Helene. My heart goes out to the Biffle family and everyone hurting.”
Piloting was a deep love, and Biffle’s YouTube channel and social accounts were filled with joyful outings with friends and family. In 2024, Biffle won the National Motorsports Press Association’s Myers Brothers Award for his humanitarian aid efforts in the wake of Helene. Biffle piloted his personal helicopter to deliver supplies and aid to hard-hit communities in Western North Carolina and East Tennessee.
During one of his trips to the mountains, a trapped man signaled Biffle for help with a mirror. After multiple attempts, Biffle was able to land his helicopter and provide supplies to the man and his neighbors. He returned this year to check in.
“I had no idea at that point in time how devastating this storm was,” Biffle explained later. “What started out to be rescuing one family … turned into 4,000 messages. … It went viral.”
One of his partners in the effort was friend Garrett Mitchell, a YouTuber and race car driver known as Cleetus McFarland. Mitchell said the Biffle family was on its way to spend Thursday afternoon with him in Florida.
“We are devastated,” Mitchell wrote on Facebook.
So was U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina.
“The Biffles flew hundreds of rescue missions in Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene,” Hudson wrote on social media. “The last time I spoke with Cristina, just a couple of weeks ago, she reached out to ask how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica. That’s who the Biffles were.”
Roush, the team owner, was involved in several plane crashes during his years as a pilot and nearly died in a 2002 crash in which he landed upside down in a lake near Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Larry Hicks, a retired member of the U.S. Marine Corps, rescued Roush from the overturned wreckage before Roush drowned.
Many of his former drivers have gone on to achieve their pilot’s licenses, including Carl Edwards, Matt Kenseth and Mark Martin, all Hall of Fame drivers.
Biffle spent his years in retirement fabricating cars in his shop, running a quarry in Virginia and keeping up with his two children. Less than a week ago, Biffle posted a video of his family — 14-year-old daughter Emma, 5-year-old son Ryder and wife Cristina — picking out a Christmas tree on an outing that included a trip for ice cream.
“It’s been a successful day,” Biffle said. “Now it’s time to get the decorations out and get her going.”
More From AARP
Peter Arnett, Journalist Who Covered Wars, Dies
The Pulitzer Prize winner, who won accolades for his reporting from Vietnam, was 91
Gil Gerard, Buck Rogers on TV, Dies at 82
The actor became a big star thanks to NBC's campy sci-fi series
Influential Singer-Songwriter Joe Ely Dies
The Texas-born performer, whose music touched on country and punk, was 78