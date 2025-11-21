Javascript is not enabled.

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

New SNAP Work Rules Threaten to Snarl Older Adults in Red Tape

State agencies are scrambling to avoid costly penalties and track an influx of paperwork

By

Molly Snow,

 
AARP
Comments
Published November 21, 2025
New work requirements for low-income older adults who rely on federal food assistance are putting people at risk of losing that aid, as states rush to track compliance. ​

For the first time ever, adults ages 55 to 64 must work or volunteer at least 80 hours a month to qualify for or keep food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The program supports more than 11 million adults 50-plus. ​

​Work requirements for SNAP already apply to “able-bodied” adults without dependents, but new policies passed as part of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) kicked in Nov. 1, extending those requirements to the older age range.

​​At the same time, states are scrambling to put systems into place to enforce and track documentation of those new work requirements under the threat of steep financial penalties for errors they make. ​​​​​

​​“These are sweeping changes to the program, and state agencies need at least 12 to 18 months to implement them, but now they are being forced to rush major programmatic changes without the needed information and support,” Crystal FitzSimons, president of the Food Research & Action Center, said in a statement. ​

​Down the line, the result of all this change could be that states pare back the food program and that older adults find themselves without needed assistance.

​More than 1 million adults ages 55 through 64 without children in their homes could lose SNAP due to work requirements, according to initial estimates by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. ​

​“Every older American deserves the security of knowing they can put food on the table,” says Megan O’Reilly, AARP vice president of health and families. “But for many people in their 50s and early 60s — those caring for a parent, living with health issues or struggling to find work — these new requirements could mean the difference between keeping and losing critical food assistance.” ​

Work requirements threaten SNAP access for older adults

​Starting in November, adults ages 18 to 64 must work or volunteer at least 80 hours per month or be enrolled in a training program to continue receiving SNAP benefits for more than three months in a three-year period. ​

​People who can’t work due to physical or mental disabilities, or those caring for a child under age 14 are exempt. The requirements apply to new applicants and to those already receiving benefits. ​

Veterans and those experiencing homelessness also no longer qualify for automatic exemptions from work requirements. ​

​ ​​For many older adults, applying for SNAP is already difficult. ​

​“We see that older adults have had the least enrollment in SNAP because of the challenges with administrative burdens and having to do all the paperwork and verification,” says Chloe Green, assistant director of policy at the American Public Human Services Association. ​

​Many older adults may also request in-person appointments to apply for benefits like SNAP, “because the application is extremely difficult,” says Parker Gilkesson Davis, who worked as a human services specialist for Mecklenburg County in North Carolina. ​

​Now, many must also navigate submitting proof of work — or documents for exemptions — for the first time. ​

​What that looks like can vary, depending on whether beneficiaries have a documented disability with Social Security, a steady paycheck or only intermittent gig or volunteer work. ​

​Older adults in low-income households may not have regular access to the internet, Davis says, so obtaining pay stubs and volunteer time sheets that are often tracked online creates a barrier. ​

​States are deploying outreach efforts — from phone calls and mailers to texts and town halls — to help beneficiaries understand new SNAP rules, but there are concerns that some older adults may still fall through the cracks. ​

​“I do feel like there will be a group that will be losing some of their benefits, because either they now need to meet an exemption or just were not aware of the changes,” says Zabdiel Martinez, a Wisconsin benefits specialist speaking as a member of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. ​

​A Department of Agriculture (USDA) spokesperson told AARP in a statement that state agencies have received guidance to ensure compliance with new federal laws regulating eligibility. But federal funding cuts have left states with significantly less support for essential administrative functions, such as call center staffing, technology upgrades, worker training and service improvements. ​

​Under the new rules in President Trump’s spending bill, states have to self-fund 75 percent of administrative costs, up from 50 percent, beginning October 2026. ​

​The anticipated surge in beneficiary questions, forms and document verifications “is definitely going to put a burden on the workers,” says Martinez, which could result in delays for applicants awaiting benefits. ​

​“It does feel overwhelming to think about how big this obstacle is going to be,” he says. ​

States rush to implement with less federal support

​States also have worries about the process. ​

The OBBBA shifted significant financial responsibility for SNAP onto states. And if they don’t enforce the new requirements accurately, they could pay even more. ​

​SNAP benefits themselves have been fully federally funded since the program began in the 1960s. But under the new spending law, starting in October 2027, states with benefit error rates above 6 percent must cover at least 5 percent of benefits, with contributions rising to 15 percent for those with the highest payment error rates. AARP research estimates 28 states would likely qualify for the highest percentage. ​

​​In general, it’s common to see a spike in payment errors whenever significant changes are implemented in a large public program like SNAP, Green says. ​

​​North Carolina, for example, predicted it would be on the hook for up to roughly $700 million — the equivalent of nearly 9,000 public school teacher positions. The state’s Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) says lawmakers are “not likely” to cover this new annual cost, especially as they anticipate additional responsibilities to fund Medicaid. ​

​States that cannot cover the costs might have to cut back on SNAP participation, reduce funding for other vital programs or even withdraw from SNAP entirely.

​​That’s the biggest concern for Michael Leighs, deputy secretary for opportunity and well-being at NCDHHS.

​​“It is certainly unreasonable to think of our food bank partners picking up that burden,” he says. “Ensuring that we continue to participate in [SNAP] is at the forefront.” ​

​Based on the OBBBA funding changes, states are projected to spend two to three times more of their budgets on SNAP, with a median increase of about 202 percent, according to Georgetown University’s Center on Poverty and Inequality. In 15 states, the share of the state budget required to fund SNAP will increase more than 300 percent. ​

​Already, states are taking various measures to keep their error rates — and share of costs — down. ​

​They’re hosting trainings, dialing back remote work and requesting more verifications on documents. Some are also looking to artificial intelligence and chatbots to automate rote administrative processes, says Lauren Molineaux, deputy executive director of programs for Maryland’s Family Investment Administration. ​

​“We want to make sure the tech [tools] we’re putting in place to support benefits aren’t putting us at risk of errors, and also serve as an opportunity to mitigate errors,” she says. ​

Molly Snow is a writer for AARP covering advocacy issues and state news. She also writes AARP's Today's Tips podcast. She previously worked at other news outlets, including Federal Times, McClatchy and Gannett.

Most Popular

