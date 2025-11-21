New work requirements for low-income older adults who rely on federal food assistance are putting people at risk of losing that aid, as states rush to track compliance. ​

​For the first time ever, adults ages 55 to 64 must work or volunteer at least 80 hours a month to qualify for or keep food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The program supports more than 11 million adults 50-plus. ​

​Work requirements for SNAP already apply to “able-bodied” adults without dependents, but new policies passed as part of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) kicked in Nov. 1, extending those requirements to the older age range.

​​At the same time, states are scrambling to put systems into place to enforce and track documentation of those new work requirements under the threat of steep financial penalties for errors they make. ​​​​​

​​“These are sweeping changes to the program, and state agencies need at least 12 to 18 months to implement them, but now they are being forced to rush major programmatic changes without the needed information and support,” Crystal FitzSimons, president of the Food Research & Action Center, said in a statement. ​

​Down the line, the result of all this change could be that states pare back the food program and that older adults find themselves without needed assistance. ​

​More than 1 million adults ages 55 through 64 without children in their homes could lose SNAP due to work requirements, according to initial estimates by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. ​

​“Every older American deserves the security of knowing they can put food on the table,” says Megan O’Reilly, AARP vice president of health and families. “But for many people in their 50s and early 60s — those caring for a parent, living with health issues or struggling to find work — these new requirements could mean the difference between keeping and losing critical food assistance.” ​

Work requirements threaten SNAP access for older adults

​Starting in November, adults ages 18 to 64 must work or volunteer at least 80 hours per month or be enrolled in a training program to continue receiving SNAP benefits for more than three months in a three-year period. ​

​People who can’t work due to physical or mental disabilities, or those caring for a child under age 14 are exempt. The requirements apply to new applicants and to those already receiving benefits. ​

​Veterans and those experiencing homelessness also no longer qualify for automatic exemptions from work requirements. ​

​ ​​For many older adults, applying for SNAP is already difficult. ​