Cuts to Food Assistance Looming for Older Adults as ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill Act’ Progresses

Millions of low-income people, including many older adults, could lose access to food assistance under new federal legislation that proposes changes and funding cuts to the national Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

AARP is urging lawmakers to reverse course and protect the program, which helps those in need buy groceries.

A Republican plan to slash $300 billion from SNAP would, for the first time, require adults ages 55 to 64 to meet stringent work requirements and shift responsibility for financing up to 25 percent of SNAP benefits to states.

If the proposal is adopted, the 1 in 10 older adults who struggle with food insecurity could find it challenging to meet new requirements or cut through red tape to access the assistance they need. SNAP households with adults age 50 and older receive about $6 a day.

The House’s Republican majority approved the changes May 22 in a wide-reaching bill that also would slash taxes and increase military and border security spending through cuts to SNAP, Medicaid and other federal programs. The bill, called the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act, now moves to the Senate.

AARP is “concerned about the deep cuts to SNAP,” Nancy LeaMond, AARP’s chief advocacy and engagement officer, wrote in a May 21 letter to House leadership about several key provisions in the bill. She noted that the program is “a lifeline for millions of older adults facing rising food prices and financial strain.”

About 12.6 million adults ages 50 and older have limited access to nutritious food because of financial constraints. They are often hungry, cutting back on or skipping meals because they can’t afford groceries.

SNAP serves low-income individuals and families, helping them buy food at grocery stores, farmers markets and some online retailers. While federal guidelines determine eligibility for the program, each state has some flexibility to set additional requirements. Generally, people qualify based on income and assets.

“With rising food prices, rising food insecurity and a growing aging population, it is more important than ever to connect eligible older adults to SNAP and other nutrition assistance programs,” Bill Sweeney, AARP’s senior vice president of government affairs, wrote in a May 13 letter to the House Agriculture Committee, which oversees SNAP.

Shifting the costs to states

﻿The biggest change to the program would require states to partially pay for SNAP benefits in addition to covering more administrative costs. The federal government has paid all SNAP benefits since the program was established in 1939, while administrative costs have been shared equally with states.