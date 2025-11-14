When Will SNAP Benefits Be Paid? What to Know

The government shutdown is over after more than 40 days, and older adults who receive federal food aid should start seeing benefits paid soon. ﻿​

​But depending on where they live, some people may still have to wait. ﻿​

​In guidance issued on Nov. 13, federal officials directed states to pay full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. November benefits have been in limbo since the shutdown began on Oct. 1, leaving millions of low-income households without critical food assistance. More than 11 million adults age 50 and older rely on SNAP. ﻿​

​"State agencies must take immediate steps to ensure households receive their full November allotments promptly,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees SNAP, said in a memo. “The reduction in maximum allotments for November is no longer in effect."

​States should also start the process for disbursing December payments, the USDA noted. SNAP benefits are typically paid to states weeks in advance of distribution to individuals, which is why October benefits went out on time. ﻿​

​New applications were accepted during the shutdown, but benefits for new participants have not yet been distributed. ﻿​

​SNAP provides critical food assistance to low-income Americans and helps reduce food insecurity. The program lifted 2 million older adults out of poverty in 2022, according to the AARP Public Policy Institute. ﻿​

A ‘patchwork’ situation for SNAP payout

Federal funding has been restored, but its processing and distribution to eligible households is overseen by each state. Depending on the agility of a state’s computer systems, its manpower needs and whether it paid partial benefits out of its own funds during the shutdown, payout timelines will vary from state to state.