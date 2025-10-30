Javascript is not enabled.

How to Find Food Aid as SNAP Benefits Are Likely Delayed

With federal funding for SNAP likely stalled for November, here’s where to look for free or low-cost groceries and meals

By

Molly Snow,

 
Updated October 31, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published October 30, 2025
/ Updated October 31, 2025
a volunteer packs items at a food bank
A volunteer packs items for distribution at the Oregon Food Bank on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Portland, Ore.
Jenny Kane/AP Photo

In this story

AARP Foundation fundraiserHelp hotline ​​• Food pantriesResources in your neighborhood ​​• Senior centersDoorDash & retailers

Millions of older adults are facing uncertainty about federal food aid as a result of the government shutdown. ​

​Federal officials informed states that beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will not receive any new money to help pay for food until funding is restored. As long as the federal shutdown continues, millions of older adults are wondering when they will receive food benefits. ​On Oct. 31, a day before benefits were set to end, federal judges ruled that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) must pay SNAP benefits out of its emergency funds. However, states have already missed the deadline for funds to be disbursed, so delays are still likely. 

​State governments, food pantries and nonprofits nationwide have begun preparing to provide support, though state and local organizations have noted that community efforts cannot permanently stand in for SNAP, formerly known as food stamps. ​

​SNAP benefits provide nine meals for every one meal provided by food banks, according to Feeding America, a nonprofit network of more than 200 food banks.

Join Our Fight to Protect Older Americans

Here’s what you can do to help:

  • Donate to AARP Foundation’s effort to raise money for local organizations and food banks that support older adults.
  • Sign up to become an AARP activist for the latest news and alerts on issues you care about.
  • Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. ​

​​That’s why AARP is joining organizations across the country to address the looming SNAP shortfall and ensure older adults have access to food. ​

​AARP also has been working alongside state offices to urge lawmakers and the administration to protect SNAP from funding cuts and policy changes that make it harder for older adults to afford food. ​

​At the same time, AARP Foundation, an AARP charitable affiliate, is raising emergency funds for local food banks around the country to help them meet demand. The Foundation will match contributions up to $750,000.​

​“With more than 11 million older adults at risk of losing access to SNAP, we cannot wait to act,” says Claire Casey, president of AARP Foundation. “All donations will be matched dollar for dollar by AARP Foundation and go directly to organizations on the ground, to have the greatest impact for older adults who can’t count on their next meal.” ​

​If you need food aid, here are some resources that may be available in your community. ​

Call 211

Even though SNAP is a federal program, it’s run by individual states and supported by local nonprofits and food banks that work directly with people facing food insecurity.

​One of the easiest ways to find resources near you is by calling 211, your state’s social services helpline.

​A quick call can connect you with programs that offer food aid. The staff and volunteers who answer calls can point you to nearby food pantries, free meal programs or other local resources. ​

​Calls are confidential, according to the hotline’s website. ​

​Prefer not to call? You can also text, chat online or search their database. Visit 211.org for local contact details. ​

Food banks, pantries and meal delivery

Across the country, food banks are increasing their collections and asking for volunteers to help ensure households affected by disruptions to SNAP and government layoffs continue to receive food. ​

​Shelbi Schadendorf, communications manager at The Open Door pantry in Eagan, Minnesota, says her team has seen increased need since the shutdown began.

​​As SNAP benefits lapse, some residents may find themselves needing food assistance for the first time. ​

​But Schadendorf has a message for anyone looking for support: “Everyone needs help sometimes in their life. It’s OK to ask for help, and there are people who want to help.” ​

​Each food pantry runs differently. Some hand out food, while others are structured more like a market, allowing you to browse the shelves. You may not need to show proof of need, and some even offer drive-through distributions. ​

​Staff also recommend bringing your own bag if you can, as your local pantry might run out, and checking the hours ahead of time, because they may fluctuate with holidays and availability of food. ​

​“Everybody deserves to have nutritious food and walk in with dignity,” says Dana DiMarco, chief philanthropy officer of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. “I think a lot of people would be surprised at how many folks are in this situation.” ​

​AARP Foundation’s local assistance directory can help you find resources where you live. Feeding America has a directory of all its member food banks here.

‘Buy Nothing’ and neighborhood Facebook groups

Brooke Tansley of Nashville, Tennessee, saw news coverage of food assistance cuts impacting members of her city. She didn’t have a lot of extra time or money to spare, but she wanted to do something to help her neighbors.

So she took to her neighborhood Facebook page and posted a callout for “grocery buddies.” ​

​In just a few days, and hundreds of comments later, the page became a friendly forum for those in need to get matched with someone local who can sponsor their groceries, offer transport to the supermarket or provide gift cards. ​

​Similar posts have appeared in other states, with some residents turning to local Buy Nothing groups to share home-cooked meals. Others have set up donation spots on their front stoops, collecting food from neighbors for a large drop-off. ​

​Tansley encouraged those with access to social media to join similar groups and chime in if they can offer help or if they need help. Caregivers can post on behalf of family members who may not have access to a reliable internet connection, too. ​

​“My hope is that more neighborhoods, more towns and more communities are going to adopt this buddy system,” she says.​

Senior centers

Depending on where you live, your agency on aging or senior center may offer free or reduced-cost meals. ​

​Menus are often curated especially for older adults by nutritionists and incorporate nutrient-dense ingredients. ​

​Meals may be prepared and eaten in a group setting certain times of the week. Note that some might require reservations in advance.

The best way to find a meal program near you is to call or search online for your local senior center or department of aging. Signing up for the agency’s newsletter, if one is available, can help you get alerts about upcoming dining hours and offerings.

Other resources

State governors’ offices are advising residents that they can use leftover SNAP funds on their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) Cards, even once funding lapses. ​

​To find retailers that accept SNAP near you, browse the USDA’s lookup tool here.

​DoorDash, an online delivery service, announced that it will waive delivery and service fees for SNAP recipients in November.

Customers who link their EBT cards to their DoorDash profile can shop at select grocery retailers and get free delivery on an order.

%{postComment}%

Molly Snow is a writer for AARP covering advocacy issues and state news. She also writes AARP's Today's Tips podcast. She previously worked at other news outlets, including Federal Times, McClatchy and Gannett.

