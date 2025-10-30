Millions of older adults are facing uncertainty about federal food aid as a result of the government shutdown. ​

​Federal officials informed states that beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will not receive any new money to help pay for food until funding is restored. As long as the federal shutdown continues, millions of older adults are wondering when they will receive food benefits. ​On Oct. 31, a day before benefits were set to end, federal judges ruled that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) must pay SNAP benefits out of its emergency funds. However, states have already missed the deadline for funds to be disbursed, so delays are still likely.

​State governments, food pantries and nonprofits nationwide have begun preparing to provide support, though state and local organizations have noted that community efforts cannot permanently stand in for SNAP, formerly known as food stamps. ​

​SNAP benefits provide nine meals for every one meal provided by food banks, according to Feeding America, a nonprofit network of more than 200 food banks.

​​That’s why AARP is joining organizations across the country to address the looming SNAP shortfall and ensure older adults have access to food. ​

​AARP also has been working alongside state offices to urge lawmakers and the administration to protect SNAP from funding cuts and policy changes that make it harder for older adults to afford food. ​

​At the same time, AARP Foundation, an AARP charitable affiliate, is raising emergency funds for local food banks around the country to help them meet demand. The Foundation will match contributions up to $750,000.​

​“With more than 11 million older adults at risk of losing access to SNAP, we cannot wait to act,” says Claire Casey, president of AARP Foundation. “All donations will be matched dollar for dollar by AARP Foundation and go directly to organizations on the ground, to have the greatest impact for older adults who can’t count on their next meal.” ​

​If you need food aid, here are some resources that may be available in your community. ​

Call 211

Even though SNAP is a federal program, it’s run by individual states and supported by local nonprofits and food banks that work directly with people facing food insecurity. ​

​One of the easiest ways to find resources near you is by calling 211, your state’s social services helpline. ​

​A quick call can connect you with programs that offer food aid. The staff and volunteers who answer calls can point you to nearby food pantries, free meal programs or other local resources. ​

​Calls are confidential, according to the hotline’s website. ​