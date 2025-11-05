Nursing Home Complaint? Meet Your Long-Term Care Ombudsman

Watchdogs, mediators, advocates, unsung heroes. While there are many ways to describe the nation’s long-term care ombudsmen, their mission is pure and simple: Protect the residents. That mission, however, is becoming harder to fulfill, according to new research by AARP, which found that this care force is increasingly understaffed and overburdened, at a time when its help is needed most.

Volunteerism in the national Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program (LTCOP) has significantly declined, dropping from more than 600,000 hours in 2016 to less than 300,000 hours in 2024, according to a report released Tuesday by AARP’s Public Policy Institute. Meanwhile, the need for such volunteers has increased, with the volume of long-term care complaints at record-high levels in 2024, exceeding 200,000 nationwide.

Analyzing data from the National Ombudsman Reporting System (NORS), AARP found that ombudsmen face increasing pressure, each responsible for an average of roughly 600 long-term care beds per capita in 2024.

“As cases and complaints have returned to and begin to exceed prepandemic levels and the number of long-term care beds increases, [ombudsman] programs in numerous states may face overwhelming workloads or will in the coming years,” concluded author Paul Lingamfelter, a policy adviser on long-term services and supports at AARP’s Public Policy Institute.

“Intense demand for ombudsmen paired with a restrained workforce could severely limit the program’s capacity despite its critical function, which could in turn result in lower quality of care and services for LTC residents,” Lingamfelter wrote.

What is a long-term care ombudsman?

The national LTCOP was established in the 1970s under the Older Americans Act, providing every state, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam, with a long-term care ombudsman office that works to promote and protect the rights of residents in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other residential care settings in that state. A few states have extended their coverage to community-dwelling residents who are receiving care at home, too.