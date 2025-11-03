What to Know as SNAP Work Requirements for Older Adults Take Effect

Stricter work requirements for low-income adults who depend on federal food aid took effect Nov. 1, leaving older beneficiaries to scramble for an exemption or seek employment to retain their benefits. ﻿​

​People ages 55 to 64 must meet these standards for the first time, unless they are able to get an exemption, such as for a mental or physical disability. Volunteerism or training also count toward the 80-hour-per-month requirement. ﻿​

​In addition, veterans and those experiencing homelessness no longer qualify for exemptions from work requirements. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) supports more than 11 million adults 50-plus. ﻿​

​“Every older American deserves the security of knowing they can put food on the table,” says Megan O’Reilly, AARP vice president of health and families. “But for many people in their 50s and early 60s — those caring for a parent, living with health issues or struggling to find work — these new requirements could mean the difference between keeping and losing critical food assistance.” ﻿​​

SNAP changes risk food aid for older adults

​As the largest anti-hunger program in the country, SNAP has been helping low-income families since the 1960s. Today, it provides an average benefit of about $7 a day to adults aged 50 and older.﻿

​​The program was reshaped earlier this year by the Trump administration’s sweeping federal spending law signed in July. With it came changes that impose new eligibility rules on low-income adults who already struggle to afford groceries. The changes also coincide with interruptions to federal funding for SNAP due to the government shutdown. ﻿​

​AARP has been sounding the alarm over the changes, saying they may disincentivize older adults who need support from applying for SNAP due to paperwork obligations and barriers to employment, like caregiving responsibilities, age discrimination and physical limitations. ﻿​

​“AARP is fighting to strengthen programs like SNAP, so no one has to choose between buying groceries and paying the bills,” O’Reilly says. ﻿​