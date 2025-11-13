Older Adults Went Without Food Aid During Shutdown

A grandfather of six. A U.S. Army veteran. Retirees who’ve spent a lifetime working and now struggle to pay competing bills.﻿

These are just some of the millions of older adults affected by disruptions to federal food aid that resulted from the government shutdown. In November, the shutdown became the longest in history. ﻿﻿﻿

After 43 days, President Donald Trump signed legislation on Nov. 12 to reopen the government. But the measure is temporary; it funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) through Sept. 30 and most other federal agencies and programs through Jan. 30. Lawmakers will have to revisit budget talks in order to continue operations long-term.

As for the status of SNAP food benefits for low-income people, questions remain when it comes to how soon money will be available.

In the weeks since SNAP payouts were paused due to the lapse in federal funding, courts have challenged the Trump administration’s initial decision to withhold food aid and the subsequent decision to disburse partial benefits from emergency funds.

﻿Meanwhile, some states paid at least partial benefits out of their own coffers instead of waiting for federal benefits to arrive; others were in limbo, awaiting direction from either the courts or the Trump administration.

Despite the deal to restore operations to programs like SNAP, some older adults who rely on SNAP say the damage has already been done. Many have gone nearly two weeks past the date they should have received their benefits, and food banks and pantries around the country have been strained by the soaring need. The anxiety this situation created for households pushed many older people to make tough trade-offs, deciding which bills to pay and what groceries to skip.

Older adults make tough trade-offs

The legal wrangling over whether and when the federal government would pay SNAP benefits for November created confusion for states and beneficiaries.

In early November, a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration had to continue SNAP benefits, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees SNAP, said it would pay at least partial benefits. But the administration appealed the court’s decision, and the Supreme Court weighed in, temporarily blocking the order to pay full SNAP benefits.

The legal back-and-forth was resolved by the budget deal that materialized on Capitol Hill late on Nov. 12.

In the weeks after the shutdown began, many older adults struggled. More than 11 million people age 50-plus rely on modest SNAP benefits to support their budgets, as they stretch their incomes to cover the ever-increasing costs to heat their homes, pay for medical care and buy groceries. ﻿