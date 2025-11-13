Javascript is not enabled.

Find tips and support for family caregiving, from financial guidance to finding a healthy work-life balance.

Older Adults Went Without Food Aid During Shutdown

The longest government shutdown in history is over, but veterans, grandparents and others say damage has been done

By

Molly Snow,

 
Updated November 13, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published November 12, 2025
/ Updated November 13, 2025
people standing in line at a food bank
Pete Kiehart/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A grandfather of six. A U.S. Army veteran. Retirees who’ve spent a lifetime working and now struggle to pay competing bills.﻿

These are just some of the millions of older adults affected by disruptions to federal food aid that resulted from the government shutdown. In November, the shutdown became the longest in history. ﻿﻿﻿

After 43 days, President Donald Trump signed legislation on Nov. 12 to reopen the government. But the measure is temporary; it funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) through Sept. 30 and most other federal agencies and programs through Jan. 30. Lawmakers will have to revisit budget talks in order to continue operations long-term.

As for the status of SNAP food benefits for low-income people, questions remain when it comes to how soon money will be available.

Join Our Fight to Protect Older Americans

Here’s what you can do to help:

  • Sign up to become an AARP activist for the latest news and alerts on issues you care about.
  • Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. ​​

In the weeks since SNAP payouts were paused due to the lapse in federal funding, courts have challenged the Trump administration’s initial decision to withhold food aid and the subsequent decision to disburse partial benefits from emergency funds.

﻿Meanwhile, some states paid at least partial benefits out of their own coffers instead of waiting for federal benefits to arrive; others were in limbo, awaiting direction from either the courts or the Trump administration.

Despite the deal to restore operations to programs like SNAP, some older adults who rely on SNAP say the damage has already been done. Many have gone nearly two weeks past the date they should have received their benefits, and food banks and pantries around the country have been strained by the soaring need. The anxiety this situation created for households pushed many older people to make tough trade-offs, deciding which bills to pay and what groceries to skip.

Older adults make tough trade-offs

The legal wrangling over whether and when the federal government would pay SNAP benefits for November created confusion for states and beneficiaries.

In early November, a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration had to continue SNAP benefits, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees SNAP, said it would pay at least partial benefits. But the administration appealed the court’s decision, and the Supreme Court weighed in, temporarily blocking the order to pay full SNAP benefits.

The legal back-and-forth was resolved by the budget deal that materialized on Capitol Hill late on Nov. 12.

In the weeks after the shutdown began, many older adults struggled. More than 11 million people age 50-plus rely on modest SNAP benefits to support their budgets, as they stretch their incomes to cover the ever-increasing costs to heat their homes, pay for medical care and buy groceries. ﻿

Most Popular

Robert Font, 62, is raising six grandchildren in San Antonio, Texas. He said he’s been cutting back on pantry staples to stretch his SNAP benefits, concerned he might not receive them this month if delays continued.

“I had to start buying more canned goods, more beans, more rice — things that kids get tired of eating all the time,” he says. “I had to change up my routine, and now I’m just waiting to see what happens.”

To stay on top of bills, Font says, he picked up odd jobs to supplement his income from being a city crossing guard.

“It wears me down,” he says. “I had surgery on my left foot two weeks ago. I’m not supposed to be on my foot … but bills don’t stop. So I don’t stop moving.”

Other adults have visited food pantries while SNAP was unavailable.

“To try and prepare myself [for the lapse], I went to the food bank,” says Todd Endsley, of Hibbs, Pennsylvania, who’s in his 60s. “There was nothing there to make a meal out of except for hamburger.”

two people posing together for a picture
Todd Endsley and his wife Linda haven't received SNAP benefits because of the ongoing shutdown.
Courtesy Todd Endsley

Endsley says the monthly benefit of around $141 helps him purchase nutritious food, especially for his wife, Linda, who has diabetes. Both have had several surgeries — his for injuries he sustained while serving a decade in the U.S. Army.

For the Endsleys, SNAP has been a lifeline. Without it, their cost of living would be too high on their limited income, and they’d likely be in a nursing home, Todd Endlsey says. ﻿

Their story is like that of many others facing uncertainty about their next meal.

A November poll from Feeding America, a nonprofit network of 200 food banks, found that more than 75 percent of respondents believe the continued shutdown will exacerbate hunger, and more than 80 percent say it would force households to skip meals.

Communities see spike in food needs

AARP has long championed the importance of SNAP for older adults, who depend on it for access to nutritious food to support their health and independence as they age. Many recipients see these federal benefits as a way to stretch a limited income to cover basic needs. Without these payments, food banks around the country are seeing older residents struggle.

“Over the past few weeks, our partners have seen a 37 percent increase in visits, including a significant surge in first-time visitors who’ve never needed food assistance before,” a statement from the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma said.﻿

Micah Chrisman, director of marketing and communications for Manna FoodBank in western North Carolina, says more than half the pantries in its network have seen an increase in older clients.Though some states stepped in to provide temporary emergency funding, officials said this is not sustainable and cannot replace the largest antihunger program in the nation.

“SNAP is a crucial federal responsibility that no state can absorb,” the office of Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee stated in a press release just days before congressional inaction forced SNAP benefits to lapse.

For the Endsleys, the community has stepped up to support them.

After taking to TikTok to shed light on what many Americans are facing nationwide, their story took off, and commenters encouraged them to create a fundraising page to help pay their bills. Todd Endlsey says he was reluctant, but donations soon poured in. The couple was floored by the generosity and said they plan to share with other families facing food insecurity.

“We were just baffled, looking at each other like, There are other people who need help [too],” Todd Endlsey says.

Sometimes older adults avoid seeking assistance to preserve resources for others whom they perceive to be more in need. In other cases, stigma plays a role in deterring people from applying for SNAP.

Todd Endsley says it can be difficult to speak up about needing support from programs like SNAP.

“You get frowned upon like you’re a bum, like you’re worthless,” he says. “So, what do you do? You just keep quiet about everything.”

If you’re in need of food assistance, these resources can help.

Molly Snow is a writer for AARP covering advocacy issues and state news. She also writes AARP's Today's Tips podcast. She previously worked at other news outlets, including Federal Times, McClatchy and Gannett.

