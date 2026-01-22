Javascript is not enabled.

AARP Job Workshops Prove It’s Never Too Late for a Career Opportunity

Older adults learn how to navigate a job market that looks different from the one they entered years ago

By

Molly Snow,

 
AARP
Comments
Published January 21, 2026
a person posing for a photo at a desk
Henry Lederfeind attended an AARP jobs workshop in Tampa, Florida
Zack Wittman for AARP

Henry Lederfeind, 56, believed that decades of experience running his own manufacturing business in Brazil would make him a strong candidate for marketing roles in the U.S.

But since immigrating with his family in 2019 in search of better opportunities, he has struggled to find a new gig. The job hunt itself has felt like full-time work, he says.

“I thought, Well, maybe I’m too old, because I was 50 years old by then,” he says. “I tried a lot to look for jobs, but the ones that I was sure [were] the right position and the right field never called me for an interview.”

Hoping for a breakthrough, the entrepreneur attended a recent AARP jobs workshop in Tampa, Florida, where he learned strategies for age-proofing his résumé and using keywords to get past résumé-screening bots that many companies use to filter applications.

“They gave us some good hints on how to build a good LinkedIn profile and a good résumé,” Lederfeind says. “And I changed those.”

AARP workshops offer experienced candidates like Lederfeind fresh skills and renewed hope in a challenging job market that looks very different from the one they joined decades ago. Generational diversity is also at an all-time high, with five generations sharing the workplace for the first time — and that brings unique challenges.

But the resources are evolving, too, and AARP is leading the way, helping older job seekers stay competitive and feel confident. ​

a person posing for a picture outdoors
Lederfeind learned strategies for age-proofing his résumé and using keywords to get past résumé-screening bots that many companies use to filter applications.
Zack Wittman for AARP

Workshops focus on digital and networking skills

In 2025, AARP hosted a series of two-hour, in-person employment workshops at local community centers and libraries that focused on practical ways to outsmart age bias and stand out to recruiters, especially in a digital-first world.

The workshops were offered in Texas, Florida, and the Washington, D.C., area as a pilot program in October and November, and the program will expand to other cities in 2026.

Though AARP has offered job support for years, the new workshops take a more targeted approach to digital literacy and leave attendees with resources that keep momentum going after the session ends, says Kevin Craiglow, director of curriculum design for AARP’s programs.

Most Popular

“Our goal is to help older adults feel visible or become visible in an impersonal, technology-driven hiring process,” Craiglow says. “And it's ironic because employers want authentic people with strong interpersonal skills. They want experience, but the systems that they employ sometimes seem to operate counter to that.”

Age bias, Lederfeind acknowledged, is an unfortunate reality for some older job seekers, but he and others learned strategies for portraying their experience as an asset. He recalls the example of his mother, who was his business partner in Brazil and then took a part-time job at nearly 80 years old. “She told me she’s not as fast as younger people, but she’s the best there,” he says. “That’s what employers should know; there’s so much we can contribute to the world.”

The AARP workshops take the skills that older workers already have and make them shine in their résumés, cover letters and networking opportunities. ​​

Unique challenges face older job seekers

Many professionals navigating the job market after 50 face hurdles that reflect broader economic and technological shifts: a sluggish hiring landscape, worries about retirement security and the growing role of artificial intelligence in recruitment.

AARP Resources to Support Every Stage of Your Job Search

  • Find job openings curated for candidates 50-plus with the AARP and Indeed Job Board.
  • Get a free instant résumé checkup here.
  • Gain in-demand skills that could give you an edge in today’s job market with the AARP Skills Builder for Work.
  • Have a job interview coming up? Try these 10 simple steps for success.
  • 2026 in-person workshops will be open for registration on Feb. 23. Interested? Find out more here. ​

Older workers also face longer stretches of unemployment than younger age groups, according to the AARP Public Policy Institute’s Employment Data Digest.

Job seekers also say the decline in personal interaction — driven in part by remote work and virtual interviews — leaves them questioning how to leverage the interpersonal skills they spent decades perfecting.

To top it all off, 34 percent of those who think finding a new job would be difficult point to age discrimination as the reason, according to a 2025 AARP survey. That’s something Melissa E. Wynn, who attended an AARP jobs workshop in Maryland, says she’s feeling now as she looks for work for the first time in nearly 30 years after getting her Ph.D. and working in higher education in her state. Her previous role was impacted by federal budget cuts.

“I was like, Oh, I’m considered old!” says Wynn, who’s in her early 50s. “You realize, I am actually in this age group that is subject to age discrimination. And that was just eye-opening.”

To protect older adults from age bias, workshop attendees are encouraged to provide fewer details about jobs they held earlier in their careers and to focus on positions they've held in the past 10 to 15 years that are related to their current job search. Wynn says these tips are especially helpful for those who are accustomed to longer, industry-specific formats.

“I had a 10-page CV,” she says. “Outside of higher education, nobody’s reading that.”

Applicants were also advised to direct-message contacts on LinkedIn and post about their job search to leverage the professional network they spent years developing. The network older adults already have can be a powerful tool for getting connected to a job opening or securing a referral. “I really find that networking and that human connection, even if it’s through an electronic direct message, is extremely, extremely important,” Wynn says.

Attendees also said the connections made at AARP’s job training event were helpful. They found it empowering to see others in the same situation, sharing similar questions and concerns.

“I think it was an excellent workshop to have in person because it gave you the opportunity to talk to and network with other people in the room — to know that you are not alone in your search,” Wynn says.​

A chance to explore priorities

The sessions also encouraged attendees to focus on their strengths and what they want out of the next phase of their professional life. This has been a valuable takeaway, participants say.

Join Our Fight Against Age Discrimination 

Help prevent older adults from experiencing age bias:

  • Sign up to become an AARP activist for the latest news and alerts on issues you care about.
  • Find out more about how we’re fighting for you when it comes to age bias in Congress and across the country.
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. ​

Wynn now views her time between jobs as an opportunity rather than a setback — a chance to step off the hamster wheel, reflect and rethink what matters most in the next stage of her career.

“Millennials and Gen Z state what their needs are,” she says. “They are more likely to put themselves first, and I think one of the reasons that might be a little off-putting to Gen X, boomers and the Silent Generation is because we never have. We should have, but we haven’t. We need to self-advocate.”

For Wynn, that means putting more stock into a workplace culture that values the knowledge and skills older adults bring. She’s also more focused on benefits offered, specifically health care — factors she paid less attention to earlier in her career. Lederfeind said he’s prioritizing stability in the years leading up to his retirement.

“When I was young, I was very ambitious,” he says. “I made an international career when I was in marketing. I had the opportunity to work in Germany. But now? I just want to work to make a sustainable living, to support my family.” ​

%{postComment}%

Molly Snow is a writer for AARP covering advocacy issues and state news. She also writes AARP's Today's Tips podcast. She previously worked at other news outlets, including Federal Times, McClatchy and Gannett.

Most Popular

