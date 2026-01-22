Henry Lederfeind, 56, believed that decades of experience running his own manufacturing business in Brazil would make him a strong candidate for marketing roles in the U.S.

But since immigrating with his family in 2019 in search of better opportunities, he has struggled to find a new gig. The job hunt itself has felt like full-time work, he says.

Members only

“I thought, Well, maybe I’m too old, because I was 50 years old by then,” he says. “I tried a lot to look for jobs, but the ones that I was sure [were] the right position and the right field never called me for an interview.”

Hoping for a breakthrough, the entrepreneur attended a recent AARP jobs workshop in Tampa, Florida, where he learned strategies for age-proofing his résumé and using keywords to get past résumé-screening bots that many companies use to filter applications.

“They gave us some good hints on how to build a good LinkedIn profile and a good résumé,” Lederfeind says. “And I changed those.”

AARP workshops offer experienced candidates like Lederfeind fresh skills and renewed hope in a challenging job market that looks very different from the one they joined decades ago. Generational diversity is also at an all-time high, with five generations sharing the workplace for the first time — and that brings unique challenges.

But the resources are evolving, too, and AARP is leading the way, helping older job seekers stay competitive and feel confident. ​

Lederfeind learned strategies for age-proofing his résumé and using keywords to get past résumé-screening bots that many companies use to filter applications. Zack Wittman for AARP

Workshops focus on digital and networking skills

In 2025, AARP hosted a series of two-hour, in-person employment workshops at local community centers and libraries that focused on practical ways to outsmart age bias and stand out to recruiters, especially in a digital-first world.

The workshops were offered in Texas, Florida, and the Washington, D.C., area as a pilot program in October and November, and the program will expand to other cities in 2026.

Though AARP has offered job support for years, the new workshops take a more targeted approach to digital literacy and leave attendees with resources that keep momentum going after the session ends, says Kevin Craiglow, director of curriculum design for AARP’s programs.