Henry Lederfeind, 56, believed that decades of experience running his own manufacturing business in Brazil would make him a strong candidate for marketing roles in the U.S.
But since immigrating with his family in 2019 in search of better opportunities, he has struggled to find a new gig. The job hunt itself has felt like full-time work, he says.
“I thought, Well, maybe I’m too old, because I was 50 years old by then,” he says. “I tried a lot to look for jobs, but the ones that I was sure [were] the right position and the right field never called me for an interview.”
Hoping for a breakthrough, the entrepreneur attended a recent AARP jobs workshop in Tampa, Florida, where he learned strategies for age-proofing his résumé and using keywords to get past résumé-screening bots that many companies use to filter applications.
“They gave us some good hints on how to build a good LinkedIn profile and a good résumé,” Lederfeind says. “And I changed those.”
AARP workshops offer experienced candidates like Lederfeind fresh skills and renewed hope in a challenging job market that looks very different from the one they joined decades ago. Generational diversity is also at an all-time high, with five generations sharing the workplace for the first time — and that brings unique challenges.
But the resources are evolving, too, and AARP is leading the way, helping older job seekers stay competitive and feel confident.
Workshops focus on digital and networking skills
In 2025, AARP hosted a series of two-hour, in-person employment workshops at local community centers and libraries that focused on practical ways to outsmart age bias and stand out to recruiters, especially in a digital-first world.
The workshops were offered in Texas, Florida, and the Washington, D.C., area as a pilot program in October and November, and the program will expand to other cities in 2026.
Though AARP has offered job support for years, the new workshops take a more targeted approach to digital literacy and leave attendees with resources that keep momentum going after the session ends, says Kevin Craiglow, director of curriculum design for AARP’s programs.
