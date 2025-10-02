Kip Corriveau, a 59-year-old from Florida, says he’s “extremely worried” about whether Social Security will be there for him when he retires﻿.﻿ ﻿H﻿e plans to keep working for several more years, possibly past the traditional retirement age of 65.

John Quinn, a 60-year-old from North Carolina, says he’s never even checked his Social Security account because he’s not convinced his benefit will be a reliable — or sufficient — source of retirement income. He estimates he’ll be working until he’s 75.

Jennifer Reaves, a 56-year-old from South Carolina, is building a retirement plan that doesn’t factor in Social Security — just in case. “It may or may not be there,” she says of a program she’s been paying into for 41 years, ever since her first job at a Burger King.

They are all members of Generation X, the cohort born between 1965 and 1980. The oldest Gen Xers are turning 60 this year, making them the next wave of retirees after the boomers.

As Gen X members approach their golden years, they are anxious about retirement in general and worried about Social Security in particular, even as many say those monthly benefit payments will make up a significant chunk of their retirement income.

In a 2024 survey by the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, 77 percent of Gen X respondents agreed with the statement, “I am concerned that when I am ready to retire, Social Security will not be there for me.” At the same time, 81 percent of Xers plan to rely substantially or somewhat on Social Security for their retirement income, a June 2025 AARP poll found.

“They feel more financially vulnerable” than other generations, says Tina Ambrozy, a senior vice president with Nationwide, the insurance and financial services firm. “It should be an exciting period of their life. But clearly, many are not feeling that.”

The first post-pension generation

Gen X has been dubbed the country’s “middle child,” squeezed between two larger cohorts, older boomers and younger millennials. Their working years have been tumultuous, marked by the 2008 financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and, most recently, higher living costs fueled by persistent inflation and tariffs.

Those headwinds have made it harder to save for retirement. In a June 2025 report on its survey findings, the Transamerica Center estimated﻿ that Gen X households have a median of $107,000 saved in retirement accounts. “For a retirement that could last 25 or 30 or more years, [that] will not go very far,” says Catherine Collinson, the center’s president and CEO.

Many Gen Xers entered the workforce in the 1980s, Collinson notes, just as private-sector companies were eliminating defined-benefit pensions, which provide a guaranteed income in retirement, but before 401(k) savings plans were widely available. “Nobody has pensions anymore,” says Corriveau, who has spent his career in the nonprofit sector.

He is currently the director of a homeless shelter in Pinellas County, Florida, and his wife is a podiatrist. While they are done raising kids, they are now caring full time for his wife’s father, who has Alzheimer’s disease and has lived with them for nine years.

“We’ve earned a lot less money over the years because we’ve been caregivers,” he says. “My wife had to downsize her work [schedule] to really only Saturdays,” when he can take over the caregiving duties.

Corriveau says he doesn’t plan to retire from his job until he’s 67 and may continue working part-time after that. He doesn’t expect that his and his wife’s retirement savings will cover their living costs, including utility bills that regularly hit $500 a month.