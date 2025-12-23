20 Jobs That Will Be in Demand in 2026

Summer celebrations, including the FIFA World Cup and the nation’s 250th﻿ birthday, are creating great opportunities for part-time and seasonal work for people age﻿s 50 and up.

These events could help jump-start a job market that has seemingly stalled on the cusp of 2026. In November, the nation’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.6 percent, and 25.1 percent of job seekers 55 and older were long-term unemployed, meaning they have been looking for work for more than six months. Economic uncertaint﻿y over the Trump administration tariffs, generative AI and other factors has made employers hesitant to hire.

The arrival of the men’s World Cup could boost employment in 11 major metro areas across the United States. While the tournament doesn’t start until June, most arenas hosting matches have already started recruiting additional workers, as have near﻿by hotels. ﻿

Likewise, semiquincentennial festivities are creating job opportunities. Some cities, including Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., have planned activities throughout the year to capitalize on the 250th anniversary of American independence.﻿

The following 20 occupations are among those projected to have hiring increases in 2026 and beyond, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and other sources. AARP focused on roles that might appeal to older adults because the﻿y offer opportunities for part-time or remote work, flexible schedules or may not require extensive training to get hired. The list is in alphabetical order. All wage data is from the BLS.

If you need assistance with your job search, AARP and Indeed are collaborating to offer free and discounted services to older adults, including a job board, résumé assistance, interview preparation and career coaching.

Accountant and auditor

Median wage: $81,680 annually

The BLS projects that this occupation will add more than 72,000 new jobs over the next seven years, growth that could be especially appealing to older workers. Many accountants and auditors work in contract or part-time roles, which means flexible hours. Opportunities for remote work are also common.

One place to find these flexible positions is Work ﻿at Home Vintage Experts, a placement agency that specializes in helping older adults find contract work. Other comparable services are FlexJobs and Upwork.

Amusement and recreation attendant

Median wage: $29,390 annually

Are you ready for some football? If you’re a fan of international soccer, the answer likely is yes. From June 11 through July 19, 2026, the FIFA World Cup plays out across 104 matches in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

In the U.S., matches will take place in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City (Missouri), Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay ﻿Area and Seattle. In each of those locations, venues are hiring ushers and other types of attendants to help fans enjoy the spectacle. If you’re interested in a paid or volunteer role at arena﻿s, parking venues or nearby facilities, don't wait to apply﻿ — most of these positions will be filled well before the tournament kicks off.

Chief human resources officer

Median wage: $140,030 annually

If there’s one executive-level role that sits at the intersection of the challenges business will need to navigate in 2026, it’s the head of the HR department. Economic uncertainties complicate decisions on how many workers a business can afford. Relatively ﻿low unemployment makes it increasingly difficult to hire talent. And the rise of generative AI in the workplace requires chief human resource officers to redefine their employees’ roles.

These factors seem to be contributing to high turnover rates in this role, which in turn feeds demand. According to an August 2025 report from the Talent Strategy Group, 30 new chief human resources officers were appointed at Fortune 200 companies in 2024. That’s a 15 percent turnover rate﻿, up from 11 percent the previous year.﻿ ﻿

Customer service representative

Median wage: $42,830 annually

If you’ve ever dialed a customer service line and asked for a “representative,” you understand how helpful these workers can be.

The long-term outlook for customer service agents isn’t promising, as AI continues to improve at understanding callers’ needs. But in the short term, job opportunities are plentiful. The BLS says there are more than 380,000 vacancies in this field each year because of a constant churn of workers — and they often come with flexible or part-time hours and the potential to work from home.

Delivery truck or van driver

Median wage: $42,470 annually

Online businesses depend on delivery drivers to get products to your front door, and that dependence is growing. The BLS projects there will be an additional 118,700 jobs for delivery drivers by 2034. With recent reports that Amazon may stop using the U.S. Postal Service and expand its own nationwide delivery network instead, there might be even more delivery driver jobs than the BLS projects.

Depending on the type of vehicle you’ll be driving, you might be able to start working with a standard driver’s license (although some jobs will require a Class C commercial driver’s license﻿). ﻿You might also be expected to do some loading and unloading of packages,