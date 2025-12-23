Javascript is not enabled.

20 Jobs That Will Be in Demand in 2026

Seasonal opportunities expected to spike with the World Cup and a milestone July 4th looming

By

Kenneth Terrell,

 
AARP
Published December 23, 2025
an illustration of a woman holding a suitcase and walking up a $100 bill shaped like stairs
Rob Dobi

Summer celebrations, including the FIFA World Cup and the nation’s 250th﻿ birthday, are creating great opportunities for part-time and seasonal work for people age﻿s 50 and up.

These events could help jump-start a job market that has seemingly stalled on the cusp of 2026. In November, the nation’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.6 percent, and 25.1 percent of job seekers 55 and older were long-term unemployed, meaning they have been looking for work for more than six months. Economic uncertaint﻿y over the Trump administration tariffs, generative AI and other factors has made employers hesitant to hire.

The arrival of the men’s World Cup could boost employment in 11 major metro areas across the United States. While the tournament doesn’t start until June, most arenas hosting matches have already started recruiting additional workers, as have near﻿by hotels. ﻿

Likewise, semiquincentennial festivities are creating job opportunities. Some cities, including Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., have planned activities throughout the year to capitalize on the 250th anniversary of American independence.﻿

The following 20 occupations are among those projected to have hiring increases in 2026 and beyond, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and other sources. AARP focused on roles that might appeal to older adults because the﻿y offer opportunities for part-time or remote work, flexible schedules or may not require extensive training to get hired. The list is in alphabetical order. All wage data is from the BLS. 

If you need assistance with your job search, AARP and Indeed are collaborating to offer free and discounted services to older adults, including a job board, résumé assistance, interview preparation and career coaching.

Accountant and auditor

Median wage: $81,680 annually

The BLS projects that this occupation will add more than 72,000 new jobs over the next seven years, growth that could be especially appealing to older workers. Many accountants and auditors work in contract or part-time roles, which means flexible hours. Opportunities for remote work are also common.

One place to find these flexible positions is Work ﻿at Home Vintage Experts, a placement agency that specializes in helping older adults find contract work. Other comparable services are FlexJobs and Upwork.

Amusement and recreation attendant

Median wage: $29,390 annually

Are you ready for some football? If you’re a fan of international soccer, the answer likely is yes. From June 11 through July 19, 2026, the FIFA World Cup plays out across 104 matches in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

In the U.S., matches will take place in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City (Missouri), Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay ﻿Area and Seattle. In each of those locations, venues are hiring ushers and other types of attendants to help fans enjoy the spectacle. If you’re interested in a paid or volunteer role at arena﻿s, parking venues or nearby facilities, don't wait to apply﻿ — most of these positions will be filled well before the tournament kicks off.

Chief human resources officer

Median wage: $140,030 annually

If there’s one executive-level role that sits at the intersection of the challenges business will need to navigate in 2026, it’s the head of the HR department. Economic uncertainties complicate decisions on how many workers a business can afford. Relatively ﻿low unemployment makes it increasingly difficult to hire talent. And the rise of generative AI in the workplace requires chief human resource officers to redefine their employees’ roles.

These factors seem to be contributing to high turnover rates in this role, which in turn feeds demand. According to an August 2025 report from the Talent Strategy Group, 30 new chief human resources officers were appointed at Fortune 200 companies in 2024. That’s a 15 percent turnover rate﻿, up from 11 percent the previous year.﻿ ﻿

Customer service representative

Median wage: $42,830 annually

If you’ve ever dialed a customer service line and asked for a “representative,” you understand how helpful these workers can be.

The long-term outlook for customer service agents isn’t promising, as AI continues to improve at understanding callers’ needs. But in the short term, job opportunities are plentiful. The BLS says there are more than 380,000 vacancies in this field each year because of a constant churn of workers — and they often come with flexible or part-time hours and the potential to work from home.  

Delivery truck or van driver

Median wage: $42,470 annually

Online businesses depend on delivery drivers to get products to your front door, and that dependence is growing. The BLS projects there will be an additional 118,700 jobs for delivery drivers by 2034. With recent reports that Amazon may stop using the U.S. Postal Service and expand its own nationwide delivery network instead, there might be even more delivery driver jobs than the BLS projects.

Depending on the type of vehicle you’ll be driving, you might be able to start working with a standard driver’s license (although some jobs will require a Class C commercial driver’s license﻿). ﻿You might also be expected to do some loading and unloading of packages,

Driver

Median wage: $35,420 annually

If physical demands or commercial license requirements are an obstacle to becoming a delivery truck driver, there are plenty of other opportunities to work behind the wheel.

That doesn’t have to mean a gig for Uber, Lyft or other ride-share apps. Car service agencies, like limos or airport shuttles, can be a higher-pay, lower-pressure alternative. But whether for an agency or app, you’ll have access to part-time work with an option to work only when you need or want.

Financial examiners

Median wage: $90,400 annually

Demand for financial examiners is spiking because of increased regulations and compliance requirements in the banking industry. According to BLS projections, ﻿demand for these workers is expected to increase by 19 percent over the next seven years, adding thousands of new jobs.

Typical duties involve reviewing bank records and assessing loan risks, so you’ll need an eye for detail. A college degree in business or relevant experience in the field is required to land one of these jobs.

Grounds maintenance worker

Median wage: $38,470 annually

The BLS estimates there could be as many as 176,000 jobs open each year in this profession, primarily because of a labor shortage. The work can be physically demanding, as it involves assisting landscapers with the installation and maintenance of greenery. But if you enjoy being outdoors and just need mostly seasonal work to supplement your savings, this role might be a match. 

Hearing aid specialists

Median wage: $61,560 annually

More than 44 million Americans age 20 and older have some level of hearing loss, and that number is projected to grow to 63 million by 2040, according to the consumer news and reviews platform ConsumerAffairs.

The number of jobs for hearing aid specialists, who help administer hearing tests, assist people in choosing devices and make sure the aids fit properly, is projected to grow just as rapidly. The BLS estimates an 18 percent increase in employment opportunities between 2024 and 2034. If you have experience with hearing aids, that knowledge could translate into a job opportunity.

Home health aide

Median wage: $34,900 annually

Demand for home health aides is so high that there are already 4.3 million people working in this role, and the BLS projects there will be more than 730,000 additional jobs created over the next eight years.

The demand is fueled by an aging boomer population that is both in need of assistance and prefers to age in place. There is also high turnover in this job, which creates a steady need for additional workers.

Hotel, motel and resort clerks

Median wage: $30,790 annually﻿

Fourth of July celebrations will be extra festive this summer as the nation celebrates its 250th birthday. Cities associated with the country’s founding are planning events that extend throughout the year in anticipation of greater tourism. ﻿

For example, a study from visitphilly.com estimates that visits to Philadelphia in 2026 could generate $1.3 billion to $2.5 billion in economic impact. The District of Columbia has already seen an 8 percent increase in advance hotel bookings for the 2026 Independence Day holiday, compared with 2025, according to a report from Key Data. Those visitors will need knowledgeable clerks to smooth their stays and share local information. Many hotel clerk jobs offer part-time work and flexible hours.

Information security analyst

Median wage: $124,910 annually

Research firm Cybersecurity Ventures estimates that ﻿cybercrime caused $10.5 trillion in damage worldwide in 2025, underscoring the high demand for information security analysts. The profession is projected to see a 29 percent growth in jobs by 2034.

Most of these jobs require a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related discipline, as well as several years of professional experience.

Insurance sales agent

Median wage: $60,370 annually

No hurricanes made landfall in the continental United States in 2025, the first time that’s happened since 2015. But December flooding in Washington state and various wildfire﻿s throughout the year are reminders of why employment demand has been high in the insurance industry. ﻿Rising premiums, driven in large part by the impacts of climate change, are leading people to shop around for more affordable policies, fueling demand for insurance sales agents.

You don’t need a college degree to apply for most of these roles, but relevant business experience is generally preferred.

Medical and health services manager

Median wage: $117,960 annually

These administrators help hospitals, nursing homes, group medical practices and other health care providers handle their business operations. Thanks to the industry’s overall growth, the BLS estimates there will be 62,100 openings annually for health service managers.

These jobs often require applicants to have a bachelor’s degree in health care administration or five years of experience in business administration.﻿ ﻿

Medical assistant

Median wage: $44,200 annually

Medical assistants typically work in outpatient clinics, performing various roles that support doctors and nurses in providing patient care. ﻿Duties range from taking your blood pressure and collecting samples to updating medical records and scheduling appointments.

These jobs require an associate’s degree or completion of a medical assistant program. You also must pass a certification exam.

Operations research analyst

Median wage: $91,290 annually

These analysts utilize data to help businesses make informed decisions that improve performance. Health care, logistics, defense and finance are some of the industries in which operations research analyst jobs are common.

According to Glassdoor, major employers for these analyst roles are the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Department of Defense, Lockheed Martin and Delta Air Lines.

Personal care aide

Median wage: $34,900 annually

If the occasional physical demands and light medical duties of a home health aide role are uncomfortable for you, serving as a personal care aide might be more suitable. Personal care focuses more on clients' nonmedical needs. For example, personal care aides often help with preparing meals, running errands and light housecleaning.

Security guard

Median wage: $38,390 annually

The BLS estimates there will be 162,300 job openings annually for security guards, making this a role with consistent employment opportunities. The job typically require﻿s more education than a high school diploma, and in some cases you may need a license.

The work usually is not physically demanding because most guards are expected to observe and report rather than intervene directly. You should, however, be prepared to spend time on your feet.

Translator

Median wage: $59,440 annually

While AI translation technology is improving, it hasn’t eliminated job opportunities for real people. Even where AI is used for initial translations, multilingual humans are essential for verifying the accuracy of what the machines produce, particularly in technical fields such as medicine, science and law.

According to Indeed, the languages most in demand for translation work, as of December 2025, are﻿ German, Mandarin, Arabic, French and Japanese, in descending order.

Tutor

Median wage: $40,090 annually

The BLS estimates there will be 37,100 openings annually in this role, mostly because of turnover. Unlike full-time teaching (and some substitute teaching roles﻿), tutoring isn’t subject to a local certification process, but it does generally require a bachelor’s degree related to the subject you’ll be teaching.

Most tutoring roles are remote-work positions.

Kenneth Terrell covers employment, age discrimination, work and jobs, careers, and the federal government for AARP. He previously worked for the Education Writers Association and U.S. News & World Report, where he reported on government and politics, business, education, science and technology, and lifestyle news.

