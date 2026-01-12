Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Been targeted by a scam? Get free assistance from the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline here.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

illustration of a woman doing a leg unge in her living room

Fitness

30-Day Couch-to-Fit Challenge

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Applications Open for $8 Million in AARP Community Challenge Grants

Past projects include park benches, portable wheelchair ramps and safer sidewalks

By

Deirdre van Dyk,

 
AARP
Comments
Published January 13, 2026
a mural on a building
The mural in Souris, N.D., was funded by an AARP Community Challenge grant.
Megan Langley/Strengthen ND

Over the past decade, the AARP Community Challenge has invested $24.3 million in grants in 2,100 communit﻿y﻿ ﻿p﻿r﻿o﻿j﻿e﻿c﻿t﻿s﻿ jump-starting improvements like pickleball courts, shaded walking paths, accessible bus stops and other projects that make towns more age-friendly. 

This year, due to th﻿e program’s success, the pool of available grant money has doubled from $4 million to $8 million, says Mike Watson, director of AARP’s Livable Communities initiative, which oversees the grant program. Watson anticipates the program will now be able to help twice as many nonprofits and local governments take on short-term, small-scale projects. These kinds of projects can have an immediate impact on a community and create long-term change. The deadline for applications is March 4. 

“The Community Challenge is really designed to spark the imagination of the community,” Watson says. Accessible housing, local transportation and public spaces are the main funding focus, he says. The ideal project is something neighbors can see, feel or touch — a community garden, a safer intersection or, in the case of Souris, North Dakota, a mural that stretches across the side of a former bank.

Surrounded by corn, wheat and soybean farms, and located just nine miles south of the Canadian border, Souris once had a population of 400. Three banks, five churches and four general stores, along with hotels and restaurants, lined its streets at the dawn of the 20th century. Today, it’s a town of 37 with a post office, bar, gas station and fire department. The local school closed in the 1990s. 

How to Apply for a Grant

Applications and information on the Community Challenge grant are available here. The deadline for submissions is March 4, 2026. 

sample application is available to review, and a question and answer webinar will be held Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. ET. Register here.

When Megan Langley, executive director of the rural development nonprofit Strengthen ND, moved the organization to Souris, she applied for a Community Challenge grant to paint a mural on an old building to showcase the town’s history and raise spirits.  

A $1﻿0,﻿500 grant from AARP enabled Strengthen ND to create a brightly colored mural featuring a blue jay, the town’s former school mascot. It was selected, says Langley, because the community expressed pride either for their time as students, when they worked at the school or watched the sports teams. 

The artist painted the mural over the course of a weekend in October. Langley says she often spots people standing still and looking at it. “Some of the best responses are when people don’t say anything at all,” she says.

“When you haven’t had anything good happen for a while, to get a little bit of a taste of what that could feel like and the pride that you can have back in your community, I think it’s so meaningful and helpful,” Langley says.

﻿R﻿e﻿s﻿p﻿o﻿n﻿d﻿i﻿n﻿g﻿ ﻿﻿t﻿o﻿ community needs

The Community Challenge program grew out of local, individual initiatives that AARP state offices help communities undertake. Even after becoming a national program in 201﻿7, it has stayed true to those roots. 

Approximately 40 percent of grants are allocated to rural communities, providing many with the opportunity to show other grant-making institutions what they can deliver. After completing a project, about half of Community Challenge grant recipients report that they go on to receive funds from other organizations. 

Most Popular

Communities can apply for three types of grants. 

Flagship grants can range from a few hundred dollars to $15,000. While the grants cannot be used to buy land, buildings or vehicles, they can improve housing, access to public transportation and create parks and gardens. Growing priorities in recent years have been disaster management and accessing high-speed internet, Watson says. The Southern Oklahoma Library System used a flagship grant to create two private, soundproof spaces for telehealth appointments, saving the residents of rural Johnston County a two-hour drive to see doctors in Oklahoma City. 

Demonstration grants, typically $10,000 to $2﻿0,000, focus on specific issue areas: pedestrian safety, digital connections and housing design competitions. Tucson, Arizona, used this type of grant to host a competition for accessory dwelling unit (ADU) designs to create more affordable housing options. Residents now have access to a library of 60 designs approved by the city.  

Capacity-building microgrants offer $2,500 and are built around expert support and ﻿A﻿A﻿R﻿P﻿ resources, such as the AARP Walk Audit Tool Kit and the AARP Bike Audit Tool Kit. In Houston, Texas, the Citizens’ Transportation Coalition did a 4.5-mile walk audit along a residential street, gathering data they shared with local leaders. 

Join Our Fight to Improve Aging in America ​​

Here's what you can do to help: ﻿

  • Sign up to become an AARP activist on health care, financial security and other issues.
  • Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today.

Fast-acting funds

Since the mural has been up in Souris, Langley says other communities have asked how they can create a mural in their town.

“I think what makes the program so special is that it really funds tangible, real things, and that’s intentional. We want people to see and understand what it means to be a livable community,” Watson says.

Unlike many grants, the process from application to completed project is intentionally short. Groups apply by March, receive an answer by May and wrap up their project in December. 

The application is designed to be easy for even the first-time grant writer, Watson says. 

%{postComment}%

Deirdre van Dyk is an AARP associate editor. She previously worked at USA Today and Time, where she covered business, government, sustainability and innovation.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All