August 2025 Employment Data Digest

The U.S. economy added 22,000 jobs in August, a slowdown in pace from the 79,000 jobs added in July.

The overall unemployment rate was up slightly from 4.2 percent in July to 4.3 percent in August. The 55+ unemployment rate was unchanged at 2.9 percent. For men ages 55+, it increased slightly from 2.9 percent to 3 percent. The unemployment rate for women ages 55+ also increased slightly, from 2.8 percent to 2.9 percent.

In August, 23.2 percent of jobseekers ages 55+ were long-term unemployed, compared to 25.4 percent of jobseekers ages 16 to 54.

The total labor force participation rate was up slightly, from 62.2 percent to 62.3 percent. For those ages 55+, it was unchanged at 38.1 percent. The (unadjusted) rate for those ages 65+ was up, from 19 percent to 19.4 percent.

U.S. WORKFORCE:

22,000 jobs added in August ↓

Unemployment rate: 4.3 percent ↑

Number of unemployed persons: 7.4 million ↑

Labor force participation rate: 62.3 percent ↑

Long-term unemployed ages 16–54: 25.4 percent ↑

55 AND OLDER U.S. WORKFORCE:

38.1 million 55+ workers employed in August ↔

55+ unemployment rate: 2.9 percent ↔

Number of 55+ unemployed persons: 1.2 million ↑

55+ labor force participation rate: 38.1 percent ↔

55+ long-term unemployed: 23.2 percent ↓

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Arrows denote a directional change from the prior month.

About the PPI Monthly Employment Data Digest



The AARP Public Policy Institute’s (PPI) latest monthly digest of employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) examines the findings from the Employment Situation Report. It takes a closer look at employment data for people ages 55 and over, including labor force participation, employment rates, and duration of unemployment.

For more analysis from PPI expert Jennifer Schramm on employment trends and older workers, see our blog.