Ronni Burns of greater Orlando, Florida, who is in the process of a “heart-wrenching” search for a new job, says “the interview process is not what it used to be.”

More than a year after being laid off as the lead event planner for Tupperware Brands, Burns has reached the final stage of interviews multiple times, only to fall short of getting hired. “Ageism is real,” bemoans Burns, who is over 55 and has more than 30 years’ experience producing business events.

The new landscape of hiring, increasingly reliant on artificial intelligence, requires applicants to have proficiency in emerging technologies. Even before employers initiate video calls for early interview rounds, they are relying on programs that use AI to “score” candidates via an applicant tracking system (ATS), according to Dalena Bradley, a career coach based in Portland, Oregon. Washington University in St. Louis reports that 21 percent of organizations in the U.S. use AI to conduct at least initial interviews with prospective employees.

The combination of new technologies and high competition for jobs can make the hiring process feel harsh for seemingly qualified applicants who get turned away time after time.

Alissa Norton, 55, of the Denver region, is an experienced writer and editor who considers herself a strong interviewer. Just 18 months ago, she landed a government contract role that ended in April 2025. It was not the first time Norton lost a job. In 2023, she was let go from a content strategist role in mental health care after more than five years.

“I’ve been through it before, and I’ve quickly found something else,” says Norton of being laid off. “I assumed that would happen again, and it absolutely didn’t happen.”

Norton says she has reached the last stages of companies’ searches multiple times in the past year and theorizes that her age has been a turnoff. She ultimately opted to start her own business as a senior care adviser.

Other job seekers power on.

Sylvia Silver, 61, of Richmond, Virginia, was laid off in August 2025 and remains confident that her decades spent as a creative director and graphic designer will win over the right employer. “I still feel very positive about people wanting people with experience,” she says.

Here are 10 ways older Americans can make the most of their strengths during job interviews, both in person and virtually.

1. Use the STAR approach to describe recent achievements

Matt Berndt, head of the Job Search Academy at Indeed, says applicants should come at the interview process from a “what have you done for me lately” perspective. “Employers are really interested in what you’ve done in the last year to five years,” he says. “I think a mistake a lot of people make is leaning on the older stories.” Adds Bradley, “The number one thing that I would say is to stop using the number of years of experience you bring.”

Many human resources experts recommend using the STAR method during an interview to discuss your accomplishments. STAR stands for:

Situation: State the goal or challenge that a previous employer needed to achieve or overcome.

State the goal or challenge that a previous employer needed to achieve or overcome. Task: Describe the specific responsibilities you held to help achieve that goal.

Describe the specific responsibilities you held to help achieve that goal. · Action: Explain the steps or approach you used to meet the goal.

Explain the steps or approach you used to meet the goal. Result: Share the outcomes of your actions, preferably using numbers or other quantitative measurements.

For example, you might start with a situation such as “My company had a new product it needed to launch successfully.” Follow that with the task: “I was responsible for the product’s marketing campaign.” The action could be “Our team designed a comprehensive internet advertising campaign that targeted the consumers most likely to buy.” And, finally, the result: “We exceeded sales goals by 20 percent, totaling 200,000 in sales of the product during the period.”