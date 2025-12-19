Javascript is not enabled.

How to Prepare for a Job Interview: 10 Steps for Success Advice for in-person and virtual meetings

Advice for in-person and virtual meetings

By

Matt Swenson,

 
Updated December 19, 2025
Published February 25, 2021
Updated December 19, 2025
a woman holding a briefcase and standing in a spotlight as a man walks toward her with his hand out
Chris Gash

Ronni Burns of greater Orlando, Florida, who is in the process of a “heart-wrenching” search for a new job, says “the interview process is not what it used to be.”

More than a year after being laid off as the lead event planner for Tupperware Brands, Burns has reached the final stage of interviews multiple times, only to fall short of getting hired. “Ageism is real,” bemoans Burns, who is over 55 and has more than 30 years’ experience producing business events.

The new landscape of hiring, increasingly reliant on artificial intelligence, requires applicants to have proficiency in emerging technologies. Even before employers initiate video calls for early interview rounds, they are relying on programs that use AI to  “score” candidates via an applicant tracking system (ATS), according to Dalena Bradley, a career coach based in Portland, Oregon. Washington University in St. Louis reports that 21 percent of organizations in the U.S. use AI to conduct at least initial interviews with prospective employees.

The combination of new technologies and high competition for jobs can make the hiring process feel harsh for seemingly qualified applicants who get turned away time after time.

Alissa Norton, 55, of the Denver region, is an experienced writer and editor who considers herself a strong interviewer. Just 18 months ago, she landed a government contract role that ended in April 2025. It was not the first time Norton lost a job. In 2023, she was let go from a content strategist role in mental health care after more than five years.

“I’ve been through it before, and I’ve quickly found something else,” says Norton of being laid off. “I assumed that would happen again, and it absolutely didn’t happen.”

Norton says she has reached the last stages of companies’ searches multiple times in the past year and theorizes that her age has been a turnoff. She ultimately opted to start her own business as a senior care adviser.

Other job seekers power on.

Sylvia Silver, 61, of Richmond, Virginia, was laid off in August 2025 and remains confident that her decades spent as a creative director and graphic designer will win over the right employer. “I still feel very positive about people wanting people with experience,” she says.

Here are 10 ways older Americans can make the most of their strengths during job interviews, both in person and virtually.

1. Use the STAR approach to describe recent achievements

Matt Berndt, head of the Job Search Academy at Indeed, says applicants should come at the interview process from a “what have you done for me lately” perspective. “Employers are really interested in what you’ve done in the last year to five years,” he says. “I think a mistake a lot of people make is leaning on the older stories.” Adds Bradley, “The number one thing that I would say is to stop using the number of years of experience you bring.” 

Many human resources experts recommend using the STAR method during an interview to discuss your accomplishments. STAR stands for:

  • Situation: State the goal or challenge that a previous employer needed to achieve or overcome.
  • Task: Describe the specific responsibilities you held to help achieve that goal.
  • ·Action: Explain the steps or approach you used to meet the goal.
  • Result: Share the outcomes of your actions, preferably using numbers or other quantitative measurements.

For example, you might start with a situation such as “My company had a new product it needed to launch successfully.” Follow that with the task: “I was responsible for the product’s marketing campaign.” The action could be “Our team designed a comprehensive internet advertising campaign that targeted the consumers most likely to buy.” And, finally, the result: “We exceeded sales goals by 20 percent, totaling 200,000 in sales of the product during the period.”

Looking For a Job?

You'll leave AARP and go to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply

2. Practice responding to touchy interview questions

Whether you’re interviewing virtually or in person, it’s important to practice first. Bradley suggests rehearsing with a friend or family member and recording the session. Study your body language, tone of voice and language, as these are three elements that both AI and a human recruiter will evaluate. Practice maintaining eye contact, limiting your movement (such as fidgeting) and speaking slowly and clearly.

You should particularly prepare for tough interview questions that older applicants often encounter, such as “Aren’t you overqualified for this position?” or “How would you feel about working for a boss who is younger than you?” Practice can help you shape the answer that best expresses your thoughts, but — in general— it’s better to avoid personal feelings and emphasize how the role you’re applying for fits your current needs and future goals. For example, for the “overqualified” question, you might say something like, “I’ve been building new skills I would like to use in this role to help the team succeed,” adding details that match your experience with the job description.

3. Research the employer

Along with practicing how you’ll describe your strengths and respond to sensitive questions, part of your interview preparation should include researching the employer. Check for news articles or other coverage of projects the business may be pursuing and challenges it’s facing. AI chatbots such as Open AI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Copilot and Google’s Gemini can be helpful tools to begin your research, but be sure to verify any information they provide.

Norton says she looks up the individuals on LinkedIn who will be interviewing her. “I look at who works there and try to get a sense of how the team is organized, so I kind of already know something about them,” she says.

One advantage of a virtual interview is that the applicant can place sticky notes in easy-to-read places on the computer without being detected, says Bradley, who adds that she encourages individuals who have in-person interviews to feel comfortable bringing their research along.

4.  Set up your space for your virtual interviews

Many interview processes now start with virtual interviews. Those calls can provide a home-field advantage of sorts. The applicant can organize their surroundings ahead of time so they know how they will look to potential employers while also interviewing in a comfortable, familiar space.  

To set up your space, you’ll want to make sure your face is centered and well lit when you’re on camera, and your background is tidy but not sterile. If you opt to use a virtual background, choose one that suggests an office or other professional space. Be sure to dress as if you are meeting in person, wearing business casual clothing or better, depending on the company and the role.

5. Prepare for an interview with an AI bot

Given how prevalent technology has become in the application process, it’s not surprising that many job hunters get frustrated. Burns says, “98 percent [of applicants] will never see a human when you apply” and refers to ATS scores as a “fortress.” Bradley understands the angst but says applicants should be mentally prepared to start the process with a “one-way” interview conducted by an AI bot. Not only should you be professional when speaking to the bot; you also will have to be concise. Bradley notes that AI cuts off answer times after three minutes.

The job site Indeed, which collaborates with AARP to provide services that assist older job seekers, has launched an AI-powered product called Career Scout that can help with the preparation, says Berndt. Among the features is a mock interview function that asks questions based on the role you are seeking. The results are recorded, and the program submits a report for you to review. 

6. Make the most of human connection

Once you advance to an interview with real people, making a genuine connection remains as important as ever, Berndt says. Berndt encourages taking mental notes of the people on the other end of the Zoom or the opposite side of the table. For instance, perhaps they have an award hanging on their wall that you can reference when giving examples of your recent achievements or mentioning your career goals.

7. Keep the conversation open, not critical

Older job seekers often have more career experience than the people interviewing them. That depth of knowledge is valuable once you’re hired, but during the interview, it’s best to be tactful, especially if a potential supervisor shares ideas you suspect may not work as planned.

“You have to demonstrate that you’re going to play well with others,” Bradley says.

Similarly, you should avoid sharing any criticisms of previous employers, even if you think they may be lighthearted.

8. Use caution discussing salary

Many Americans are working later in life because they can’t afford not to. But job applicants must be aware of current economic conditions when it comes to salary expectations. High-profile layoffs at Amazon, UPS and Target indicate “we’re experiencing an employer’s market,” says Bradley. “Mature workers may need to really adjust their salary expectations in order to be considered.”

If possible, you should politely defer salary discussions until the offer has been made. It is worthwhile, however, to do some preliminary research on what compensation the position might offer. Berndt notes platforms like Indeed and Glassdoor offer typical salary ranges based on job titles. 

9. Be patient

The hiring process can be extensive for some openings, with several rounds of interviews, often including an AI kick-off call. Silver says, “When it gets beyond the third interview, I start questioning whether or not I want to work for them,” and she probably isn’t alone. 

While repeated callbacks may be frustrating, Bradley urges patience. “The more interviews they have, the better sign it is,” she says. But, she adds, “It can be much more upsetting if you go through seven or eight rounds, and then you’re not selected.” 

To avoid feeling lost, Berndt recommends concluding each interview by asking about next steps and when to expect a response from the company.

10. Be yourself

One of Norton’s most successful tactics over the years has been to act natural and stay true to herself. “When you have multiple interviews with the company, they’re going to find out what your strengths and your weaknesses are. You might as well be honest about it to begin with.”

Matt Swenson is a freelance writer in Atlanta. He has covered the hospitality and travel industries for the past decade.

