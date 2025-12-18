5 Ways Tech Tools Can Help You Get Hired After 50

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Refresh your defensive driving skills this holiday season with the Smart Driver™ online course.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Artificial Intelligence
View Series
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Artificial Intelligence

Go to Series Main Page

5 Ways Tech Tools Can Help You Get Hired After 50

ChatGPT and other AI programs can help with your resume, cover letter and job search

By

Gwen Moran,

 
Updated December 17, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published May 08, 2023
/ Updated December 17, 2025
rocket flying out of laptop screen on grey background
GETTY IMAGES

After decades of being the subject of science fiction, artificial intelligence — which uses computer science and large amounts of data to perform tasks, solve problems and communicate — is becoming mainstream. Among other uses, the technology can be found in many workplace tools, ranging from human resources tools and accounting software to customer service and marketing platforms.

Since the launch of the AI tool ChatGPT in November 2022, widespread curiosity has emerged about the potential of generative AI, which is AI that can create text, images and other media components upon request. Because it’s essentially a chatbot, ChatGPT can seemingly carry on conversations, answering basic requests (a recipe for chicken soup) to more complex assignments (a short essay on your favorite book).

But for job seekers, especially those age 50 and older, these tools may offer help in landing that next gig. Older applicants often encounter age bias in the hiring process, either because recruiters do not think they are tech-savvy or because the technologies that screen resumes filter out resumes that don’t include the keywords the employer is seeking.

While ChatGPT and similar technologies such as Microsoft’s Copilot and Google’s Gemini are still relatively new, there are signs that these tools can offer a boost to applicants who use them. A recent survey by ResumeBuilder found that nearly half of respondents (46 percent) said they used ChatGPT to write their resumes or cover letters for them. Of those, three in four (78 percent) got an interview when using ChatGPT to write application materials, according to the research.

If the thought of learning another technology platform sounds off-putting, rest assured that many AI platforms are user-friendly, says career expert Amanda Augustine. Referring specifically to ChatGPT, she says, “The platform is so easy, so intuitive. You shouldn’t be intimidated by this technology, because it’s actually very easy to use.”

Some AI-powered tools are very specific in their purpose, while others can answer a wide range of questions and even generate documents and images. They can help you gather information, track your job search progress, put your best foot forward and prepare for the interview process in a variety of ways.

But it’s important to remember that the tools are just that — tools, says Ryan Miller, director of client success at Employment BOOST, a resume-writing and career coaching firm. “We characterize tools like ChatGPT as a very, very good supplement to the job search,” he says. “But, at the end of the day, you still have to show up and prepare effectively, represent yourself and market yourself well.”

Here are five ways the tools can help older adults in their job search.

1. AI can find, optimize and manage job opportunities

Many job-search platforms use AI to help you find opportunities and ensure that you’re using the right keywords and phrases for them. Tools like Talentprise and Talentpair use AI to analyze your resume and suggest relevant job opportunities, while others, like Jobscan, use AI to help you optimize your resume to get past automated applicant tracking systems used by many companies to select candidates for interviews. Such tools can help you find opportunities, then ensure you have the right keywords and skills highlighted. ​​Remote job coach Jordan Carroll, author of Remote for Life: How to Find a Flexible Job and Fast Forward to Freedom, says tools like Teal can help track job opportunities and applications, as well as help you build your resume with the right keywords. “This is the one of the first steps that we can really use AI to help us because you can plug job descriptions into something like ChatGPT or Teal, which will give you lists of keywords,” Carroll says.

2. AI can help write resumes and cover letters

Some AI tools can even do the heavy lifting of writing your resume and cover letter for you. Of course, you shouldn’t just send along whatever the tool creates — even AI needs a good editor, and you want to be sure it got everything right. But Augustine says the tool can help you find just the right way to turn a phrase.

“I really like it because if somebody has trouble wording things — just isn’t sure if something sounds professional — you can very quickly ask for advice and it will provide you with sample text you can use, whether it’s a response to an interview question or it’s answering a question via email or inquiry,” she says.

3. AI can help you with company research

“ChatGPT and other generative AI has really made it so not having done your homework on an application or a potential opportunity that you're going for is almost criminal,” Miller says. Simply ask the tool questions about the company — its history, marketing priorities, stock prices, latest news — and you’ll get a range of information within seconds. In seconds, you may get a variety of leads on information about the employer, such as a review on Glassdoor, information from the company’s website and other useful data that you can confirm by using a search engine or by asking a corporate recruiter or company contact, she says, which can save time.

generic-video-poster

4. AI can help you practice interviewing and negotiating a salary

Augustine says that tools like ChatGPT can help you predict the types of questions that might be asked in an interview. “Interviews are conducted by humans, so it’s never going to be a perfect fit. But it can also help just prep yourself,” she says. And, in the same way that it can come up with the right way to phrase a cover letter segment or resume entry, it can give you content that might be helpful in answering interview questions.

AI also can help you gather information for salary negotiations — but don’t rely on it entirely, says Andres Lares, managing partner at Shapiro Negotiations Institute and coauthor of Persuade: The 4-Step Process to Influence People and Decisions. “AI is about gathering information efficiently and effectively, but it isn’t necessarily the best negotiator. So, you want to use it as a resource,” he says, but not to give you a script to read word for word.

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Join today and enjoy all AARP has to offer — including the AARP Job Board, a job search tool for experienced workers, a free resume review, plus savings on resume writing packages and online learning courses to boost your skills.

Become a Member

5. But you have to use the AI tools effectively

Clearly, there are many AI-powered tools that can help you with your job search. To get the best results, the experts have a few tips.

  • Choose your tools based on your needs. There are so many tools, the options can be overwhelming. Miller advises choosing the tools you use based on your needs. You may need a tool that tracks your applications rather than one to do research. Make the best use of your time by choosing accordingly.
  • Be specific in what you’re asking. The information you get, especially from generative AI tools like ChatGPT, depends on what and how you phrase your question, which is called a prompt. Think about what you want to know and be logical in how you ask it, including adding context or background details when they will help refine the response. Carroll has created a collection of sample prompts as examples.
  • Fact-check AI results. There’s an important caveat to using generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini: make sure the information they give you is correct. Such tools often have disclaimers that the information you receive may be erroneous or even made up. So, why use them? They can still give you leads on information you may not find in other places, Augustine says. Another tip: When you write your prompt, ask the tool to provide a bibliography of where it got the data to make it easier to verify. 

Used properly, AI-powered platforms and generative AI can help you save time, gather information, stay organized and even gain an edge when you’re job-hunting. And those are advantages any job seeker can use.

%{postComment}%

Gwen Moran is a contributing writer for AARP who specializes in business and finance. Her work has appeared in many leading business publications and websites, including Entrepreneur, Kiplinger.com, Newsweek.com, and the Los Angeles Times Magazine. 

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Benefits Recommended For You

See All