When Cheri Lynch’s father, who suffered from dementia, COPD, psoriasis and diabetes, could no longer take care of himself, Lynch and her two brothers agreed he should move into the Franklin, Massachusetts, home she shared with her husband of more than 30 years. Though her brothers lived nearby, most of the job of keeping her father safe and healthy fell to her. ﻿Lynch, 63, says after a few years of full-time caregiving, she was hanging by a thread. Five years ago, she would have said her father, Ralph Peavey, was her best friend. A U.S. Army veteran, he was cutting down large trees at age 79 and taking on the repair of any home appliance. But dementia had turned her father into an erratic and occasionally combative man who raised his fists at Lynch, refused to bathe and tried to get out of the car as she drove him to doctor’s appointments.

Desperate to find resources and help, Lynch joined the AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group on Facebook after seeing it mentioned ﻿o﻿n﻿l﻿i﻿n﻿e. What she found was a community of 25,000 caregivers from all over the country, ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s, taking care of parents, spouses and partners.

She read posts that were raw and real and that resonated with her. Lynch talked about how hard it was to see her brothers go on vacation when she felt she couldn’t leave her father. She discussed how her own health was suffering from the stress of caregiving. “It’s a very lonely situation, and unless you live it, you just don't know it.… The only place I got validation was with the AARP crew,” she says.

In the AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group, people offered emotional support, sometimes simply asking how she was doing or posting tips on preventing further burnout. Lynch says she felt less alone. ﻿

Meeting caregivers where they are

The AARP family caregivers group was launched in 2019 as part of an effort to support caregivers, wherever they are. It is moderated by AARP’s caregiving expert Amy Goyer, who had been a caregiver for her grandparents, sister, mother and father.

“This is a nonjudgmental space. It’s supportive,” Goyer says. Members “step up, and they help each other even in their own difficult times.﻿"

The social media page is just one of many tools AARP offers the estimated 63 million Americans who are acting as caregivers. AARP’s caregiving resources provide information on medical, financial and legal issues related to caring for others. Online guides address everything from caregiving for military veterans to the basics for new caregivers. Our AARP HomeFit Guide provides important information on how to make a home safe for older adults. The 211 helpline — a partnership between AARP and United Way — connects caregivers to local services.