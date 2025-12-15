Javascript is not enabled.

AARP Making a Difference: Caregiver Finds Community in AARP Discussion Group

Support and advice on our Caregiving Facebook group has been crucial for many

By

Deirdre van Dyk,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 15, 2025
a woman and her father
Cheri Lynch and her father.
Tony Luong

When Cheri Lynch’s father, who suffered from dementia, COPD, psoriasis and diabetes, could no longer take care of himself, Lynch and her two brothers agreed he should move into the Franklin, Massachusetts, home she shared with her husband of more than 30 years. Though her brothers lived nearby, most of the job of keeping her father safe and healthy fell to her.  ﻿Lynch, 63, says after a few years of full-time caregiving, she was hanging by a thread. Five years ago, she would have said her father, Ralph Peavey, was her best friend. A U.S. Army veteran, he was cutting down large trees at age 79 and taking on the repair of any home appliance. But dementia had turned her father into an erratic and occasionally combative man who raised his fists at Lynch, refused to bathe and tried to get out of the car as she drove him to doctor’s appointments. 

Desperate to find resources and help, Lynch joined the AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group on Facebook after seeing it mentioned ﻿o﻿n﻿l﻿i﻿n﻿e.  What she found was a community of 25,000 caregivers from all over the country, ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s, taking care of parents, spouses and partners.

She read posts that were raw and real and that resonated with her. Lynch talked about how hard it was to see her brothers go on vacation when she felt she couldn’t leave her father. She discussed how her own health was suffering from the stress of caregiving. “It’s a very lonely situation, and unless you live it, you just don't know it.… The only place I got validation was with the AARP crew,” she says.

In the AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group, people offered emotional support, sometimes simply asking how she was doing or posting tips on preventing further burnout. Lynch says she felt less alone. ﻿

Meeting caregivers where they are

Join Our Fight for Caregivers

Here’s how you can help:

The AARP family caregivers group was launched in 2019 as part of an effort to support caregivers, wherever they are. It is moderated by AARP’s caregiving expert Amy Goyer, who had been a caregiver for her grandparents, sister, mother and father.

“This is a nonjudgmental space. It’s supportive,” Goyer says. Members “step up, and they help each other even in their own difficult times.﻿"

The social media page is just one of many tools AARP offers the estimated 63 million Americans who are acting as caregivers. AARP’s caregiving resources provide information on medical, financial and legal issues related to caring for others. Online guides address everything from caregiving for military veterans to the basics for new caregivers. Our AARP HomeFit Guide provides important information on how to make a home safe for older adults. The 211 helpline — a partnership between AARP and United Way — connects caregivers to local services. 

Most Popular

Our AARP caregiving content, including the Facebook caregivers discussion group, is available to everyone — not just AARP members. 

For Lynch, the Facebook discussion group has been a lifeline. When she felt overwhelmed by caregiving demands and her father’s constant requests, group members urged her to ask herself whether a particular need was critical. 

“They would give advice like ‘If your dad is sitting in a chair and he’s comfortable watching TV, but he wants that drink, is it really important for you to put down what you’re doing?’” Lynch says. “They would help guide you to see things in a healthier perspective.”

The group also offered Lynch practical advice. They suggested activating the child safety locks in her car and having her father sit in the back to prevent him from trying to open the door while she was driving. 

She learned to write lists of questions to ask at doctor’s appointments and how to get 1﻿6 hours of home health aide help from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. When Lynch was struggling this summer to get her father’s pain under control, group members suggested she look into palliative care and walked her through the paperwork. “I had been doing caregiving for a while before I joined the AARP group,” she says, “but I still learned so much.”

Paying it forward

What sets the AARP Facebook group apart, Lynch and other members say, is the care and support members offer each other.

The AARP Facebook caregiving group abides by 10 rules, including “Be kind and courteous.” Other rules serve to prevent divisiveness by asking members to agree not to discuss religion or politics or sell products.

The site is managed by real people, including seven administrators, two of whom are also moderators.  Goyer and social worker Jane Lincoln participate in discussions and handle the occasional misunderstanding. “I reach out to people personally, and I think they appreciate that,” says Goyer, who checks the Facebook group first thing in the morning and last thing at night. She hears from people who say they appreciate the safe space to share their caregiving problems with others who understand. 

Goyer often shares stories from her own caregiving journey, and she does Facebook Live events with expert guests who weigh in on managing a loved one's estate﻿s or how to help someone who resists care. She’ll also write what she calls “teaser posts” asking a mix of caregiving questions (such as “What advice would you give new caregivers?”) and fun questions (such as “What’s one thing you’re looking forward to?”). 

These posts both strengthen the community and help people get to know each other beyond their roles as caregivers, Goyer says.

The bonds forged while sharing their experiences on Facebook are so strong that members often stay in the group after their loved one dies in order to continue supporting others, Goyer says. ﻿That’s been true for Lynch. In September, her father passed away at age 86. Now the AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group is there to help her as she grieves for her father as well as for her to help others. “It's such a fulfilling, energizing feeling to think that you've helped someone the way someone else helped you. It's like paying it forward, she says﻿

At the moment, Lynch is advising someone who is finding it a challenge to take care of her stepmother. When a fellow caregiver has been able to use advice from Lynch or other members, “you can feel it in their words that they’ve [gotten over] a hurdle that they otherwise couldn’t have,” says Lynch.  

And Lynch still relies on the group’s counsel. Having neglected her own health while caring for her father, she’s finally scheduled treatment for skin cancer and an eye surgery. Other members who’ve had the same surgery reassured her that they’ve had positive outcomes.

When you’re a caregiver, says Lynch, you’re so caught up helping your loved one that you’re really just existing in survival mode. Having a group that knows exactly what you’re going through is vital, she says: “I'll repeat it till the day I die. That group was a lifeline for me.”

Deirdre van Dyk is an AARP associate editor. She previously worked at USA Today and Time, where she covered business, government, sustainability and innovation.

