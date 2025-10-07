5 Ways AARP Is Fighting Age Discrimination

Older adults are staying in the workforce longer than ever, whether it’s because they have found a calling that invigorates them or they want the income to age comfortably. But negative stereotypes of older workers persist.

About two-thirds of workers 50-plus have seen or experienced age discrimination in the workplace, according to a 2025 AARP survey. Older job applicants may also be dismissed before they even reach the hiring stage if recruiters assume that their skills are outdated or that they are not up for a new challenge.

This problem has steep economic, financial and emotional costs for older adults, said Nancy LeaMond, AARP’s chief advocacy and engagement officer, as she testified before the Senate Special Committee on Aging in September.

Moreover, research conducted by AARP and the Economist Intelligence Unit found that bias against older workers cost the U.S. economy an estimated $850 billion in gross domestic product in 2018, a number that could rise to $3.9 trillion by 2050.

“Simply put, sidelining workers is a loss we cannot afford,” LeaMond said at the time.

While recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that older job seekers are having an easier time finding jobs than younger workers, age discrimination is still a cause for concern.

The 20-to-24 age group had the highest unemployment rate in August, at 9.2 percent, compared with 2.9 percent for those 55 and older. Still, the number of age discrimination complaints filed with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) suggests that age discrimination is on the rise.

Supporting older workers in their right to stay on the job has been embedded in AARP’s advocacy for decades. In the 1960s, AARP backed landmark legislation prohibiting age-based discrimination and helped extend those protections in the 1980s and 1990s. In recent years, AARP has supported bipartisan bills that give older workers a fair shot at fighting back when they are treated unfairly on the job and rallied on the state level to remove barriers in hiring.

Now, AARP continues to lobby Congress to protect older workers, but we are also doing much more, from joining class action lawsuits to securing commitments from companies to build a multigenerational workforce.

In connection with Ageism Awareness Day on Oct. 9, which calls attention to biases about aging, here are five ways AARP is working to ensure older generations are treated fairly and valued for the wealth of experience they bring to a job.

1. Backing legislation that reinforces worker rights

On a national scale, AARP is backing bipartisan bills that support older workers.

In May, AARP sent letters to the House and Senate endorsing the reintroduction of the Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act. This legislation would restore protections, which a 2009 U.S. Supreme Court decision stripped away, that required older workers to prove their age was the sole reason they experienced an adverse employment action.