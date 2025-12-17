Children who suffer from severe physical or intellectual impairments such as cancer, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, low birth weight, or total vision or hearing loss may qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

This benefit program, administered but not funded by Social Security, makes monthly cash payments to low-income people who are blind, have a disability or are ages 65 and over. Just over 1 million minors received SSI benefits in November 2025, according to Social Security Administration (SSA) data.

The child’s disability must be expected to last for at least 12 months or end in death. Social Security maintains a list of conditions and medical criteria that apply specifically to evaluating claims involving children.

Childhood eligibility for SSI generally ends at age 18, although a person under 22 who is still regularly attending elementary or secondary school may be considered a “child” for benefit purposes.

Family financial resources can play a role in determining whether a child qualifies for SSI and the level of benefit. The SSA determines eligibility on a case-by-case basis, taking into account each family’s household income and assets. The criteria are lengthy and vary widely. Not all types of income and assets are counted, and the rules may differ depending on where you live, as most states provide supplements to federal SSI payments.

How to apply for SSI for a child

If you believe your child might qualify for Supplemental Security Income, you may want to start by contacting Social Security to discuss your situation. You can also gather information from Social Security’s publication “Benefits for Children With Disabilities” and its fact sheet on SSI for children.

You can begin an application online by filing a Child Disability Report, but you’ll have to call Social Security at 800-772-1213 or visit your local SSA office to complete the process. Appointments are required for most in-person service at SSA offices, so call ahead to schedule your visit.

Keep in mind