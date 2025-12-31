AARP Hearing Center
It depends on how old you are when you remarry.
Widows and widowers can collect survivor benefits when they reach age 60 (50 if they are disabled), or at any age if they are caring for a child of the late spouse who is under 16 or has a disability. Divorced ex-spouses who are at least 60 (50 if they have a disability) can also collect survivor benefits if they were married to the deceased for at least 10 years.
Remarrying after turning 60 (50 if you have a disabiity) has no effect on survivor benefits. But if you wed before reaching that age, you lose eligibility for survivor benefits on the prior marriage. (If you were already getting them, they will stop.) You regain eligibility for survivor benefits based on the prior marriage only if the subsequent marriage ends through death, divorce or annulment.
Keep in mind
- You can collect 100 percent of your late spouse’s (or ex-spouse’s) Social Security payment if you claim survivor benefits after reaching your full retirement age, but in most cases the amount is reduced if you apply earlier.
- If you were widowed twice, you may be entitled to survivor benefits based on the work records of both late spouses, but you can only collect one such payment at a time. The Social Security Administration can supply information on which record would provide the larger benefit.
