Listing of impairments

Blue Book listings are divided into sections for adults and children, reflecting the different ways Social Security examiners assess the impact of a particular condition on individuals under 18 and those 18 and older. Part A, the adult section, is divided into 14 categories representing types of disorders or diseases of various bodily systems:

Musculoskeletal system, such as amputation, chronic joint pain and spinal disorders

Special senses and speech, such as impaired hearing, sight or speech

Respiratory illnesses, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis

Cardiovascular illnesses, such as arrhythmia, congenital heart disease and heart failure

Digestive system, such as bowel or liver disease

Chronic kidney disease

Blood disorders, such as sickle cell disease and other anemias, bone marrow failure or hemophilia

Skin disorders, such as burns, dermatitis and ichthyosis, a group of about 20 conditions that cause dryness and scaling

Endocrine disorders, such as diabetes and thyroid problems

Congenital disorders such as Down syndrome that affect multiple body systems

Neurological disorders, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and traumatic brain injuries

Cognitive and mental health conditions, such as bipolar disorder, dementia, depression, intellectual disabilities and schizophrenia

Cancer

Immune system diseases, such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), inflammatory arthritis and lupus

Part B, the childhood listings, encompasses the 14 categories in the adult section plus one child-specific category, low birth weight and failure to thrive. The disability standard for minors differs as well. Rather than looking at work factors, Social Security examiners evaluate whether a condition will cause severe functional limitations for at least a year or is likely to be fatal.

The listing of impairments is not exhaustive: You can still qualify for SSDI or SSI if your disorder is not specified in the Blue Book or if it is but you don't exactly match the cited medical requirements. You will, however, have to make a case to Social Security that your illness or symptoms are as severe as those in the book in terms of limiting your work or daily functioning.

Keep in mind

The Blue Book is not to be confused with Social Security's Compassionate Allowances (CAL) program, although both list conditions that by definition meet Social Security's disability standard. The CAL program designates conditions, numbering 300 as of September 2025, that can get you an expedited ruling on an SSDI or SSI claim. The Blue Book outlines criteria for determining whether a condition is disabling, not for speeding up the process.