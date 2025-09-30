AARP Hearing Center
That question has no definitive answer, but the closest thing you'll find is the Social Security Blue Book.
This online compendium, also known as Disability Evaluation Under Social Security, runs down the physical and mental health disorders that automatically qualify you as meeting the medical requirements for receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI), provided you meet the stringent list of criteria for each condition.
"Automatic” here means that Social Security recognizes that these conditions meet its baseline definition of disability: an illness or injury that prevents you from working for at least a year or likely will cause death. To receive SSDI, you also must have spent a certain period doing work for which you paid Social Security taxes. To be eligible for SSI, you must have very limited income and financial assets.
More on Social Security
Can Social Security Expedite Disability Claims for Military Veterans?
Can you get Social Security disability because of substance abuse?