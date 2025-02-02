Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a safety-net government benefit for people who are older, blind or have a disability and are in financial need. The Social Security Administration (SSA), which administers the program, sets strict limits on how much money SSI beneficiaries can earn and on the level of financial assets, such as savings or stocks, they can own.

To be eligible for SSI, an individual cannot have more than $2,000 worth of what Social Security calls “countable resources.” For a married couple, the spouses’ combined assets cannot exceed $3,000. Resources topping those levels are grounds for Social Security to reject an application for SSI, and to withhold or terminate benefits if you’re already getting them.

Members only

The maximum federal SSI payment for 2025 is $967 a month for an individual recipient and $1,450 for a married couple in which both spouses qualify for the program. The amounts are adjusted annually for inflation.

What Social Security considers resources

The SSA defines resources as things of value that you own, including:

Cash

Bank accounts

Financial investments such as stocks and bonds

Vehicles

Land

Life insurance

Personal property

Anything else you own that could be changed to cash and used for food or shelter

Say you have $800 each in checking and savings accounts and no other financial assets. You could qualify for SSI, assuming you also meet the criteria for income and age or disability. However, if in addition to that $1,600 in the bank you have $5,000 in a mutual fund or individual retirement account (IRA), you cannot receive SSI.

Social Security also may count some “deemed resources” toward your limit. These are assets belonging to a spouse, parent or in-law that you live with or, if you’re an immigrant, to a sponsor who supports your U.S. residency.