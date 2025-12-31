If you are a U.S. citizen and qualify for Social Security retirement, family, survivor or disability benefits, you can receive your payments while living in most other countries.

Under Treasury Department sanctions, the Social Security Administration will not send money to anyone residing in Cuba or North Korea, although affected U.S. citizens can recoup payments once they relocate elsewhere.

Americans living in seven other countries — Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — can receive Social Security payments only under certain strict conditions, one of which is agreeing to appear personally at a U.S. embassy or consulate every six months.

Non-U.S. citizens who qualify for benefits based on their own work history may be able to get them abroad, depending on their country of citizenship and country of residence (and subject to the previously noted payment restrictions). Noncitizens eligible for family or survivor benefits may need to meet additional conditions.

To check on your eligibility to receive benefits in a foreign country, you can:

Use Social Security’s online screening tool for international payments.

Call Social Security’s Office of Earnings & International Operations at 410-965-0160.

Contact a Federal Benefits Unit abroad.

You’ll find additional information in the Social Security brochure “Your Payments While You Are Outside the United States.”.

Regardless of where you live, your Social Security payments are calculated in U.S. dollars. If they are deposited in a foreign bank (see below), they are subject to currency fluctuations, which can change the amount you receive month-to-month.

Keep in mind