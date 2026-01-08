AARP Hearing Center
Key ways AARP is fighting for Social Security
• Defending against cuts to Social Security’s phone services
• Demanding better customer service from Social Security
• Keeping more Social Security income in your pocket
• Calling on Congress to secure Social Security’s financial future
Ninety years ago, on Aug. 14, 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed into law a groundbreaking initiative that would become one of the most effective anti-poverty programs in American history: Social Security. Since AARP’s inception 67 years ago, we have been a fierce advocate for this essential program, fighting to ensure it is protected and preserved.
This year has been no different. As the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced big shifts in how it operates, AARP has been at the forefront of fighting changes that would exacerbate the agency’s customer service crisis. As the issue of Social Security’s future solvency looms, AARP has pressured Congress to come up with solutions that don’t reduce payments or rely on the risky privatization of the program.
Also, as Social Security enters its 90th year, AARP has been holding birthday celebrations all over the country — at state fairs, baseball games, block parties and elsewhere — to highlight the program’s importance to the more than 69 million people receiving Social Security right now and the millions more who have received payments over the course of its history.
“Social Security is one of the most successful and popular initiatives in history,” said AARP CEO Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan in a July news conference announcing the results of AARP’s most recent Social Security survey. “We’ll fight as hard and long as we need to ensure that Social Security remains the economic bedrock of retirement for generations to come.”
That fight currently involves an “all-hands-on-deck approach,” according to John Hishta, senior vice president of campaigns for AARP. That approach includes regular outreach and engagement with SSA leadership and congressional lawmakers, deep research and analysis of Social Security policy and procedures, a slate of public education events and the mobilization of millions of AARP members in support of the program.
While AARP’s fight for Social Security is diverse and multifaceted, the core message of the campaign is very simple, Hishta says: “This is money Americans have earned every paycheck, every year, over a lifetime of work. They’re not asking for favors. They’re expecting what they were promised.”
