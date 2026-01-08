Here’s a look at how AARP has been fighting to protect Social Security:

1. Defending against cuts to Social Security’s phone services

​​Twice this year, AARP successfully fought proposed changes that would have negatively impacted Social Security customer service. Our advocacy helped defeat the SSA proposals that would have cut routine telephone services, forcing millions of Social Security recipients into local field offices instead. ​​

The SSA’s most recent proposal, released July 18, would have blocked recipients from submitting a change of address or from requesting a benefit verification letter, certain tax forms or an update on a pending benefit claim by phone. Instead, callers would have been required to access their online My Social Security account to generate a one-time security authorization PIN while on the phone in order to proceed. Those who couldn’t access an online account would have had to go to a local office to obtain such services.

AARP urged the SSA to reverse course, noting in a July 29 letter to the SSA commissioner that the cuts would place even more strain on already overburdened field offices and would disproportionately affect older adults who live in rural areas, have mobility issues or lack computer skills and internet access. The change would have driven more than 3.4 million more recipients into field offices annually, according to SSA estimates.

​​“For many older Americans, the phone is how they access Social Security services without having to rely on complicated technology or long, difficult or costly trips to field offices,” wrote Nancy LeaMond, AARP’s chief advocacy and engagement officer. “Limiting phone-based services would remove the primary way they are able to get the help they need from the Social Security Administration.” ​​

Just days after AARP issued its letter, the SSA withdrew its proposal. ​​

2. Demanding better customer service from Social Security

​AARP has long called for better customer service from the SSA. The agency has struggled to address long waits: waits for in-person appointments, waits to speak with SSA representatives by phone, waits for disability applications to be processed. This year, amid more workforce reductions and even longer wait times, AARP has amplified its demands. ​​

Despite historically low staffing levels, the SSA announced plans in February to slash its workforce by a further 12 percent — from about 57,000 employees to 50,000 — and reduce its number of regional field offices from 10 to four. The SSA then reported on April 19 that 2,500 workers left their jobs with “voluntary separation incentive payments,” and of that group, nearly 80 percent worked in field offices directly serving the public. In July, SSA officials reported that roughly 4,600 employees in total have left since March. ​​

As the SSA workforce shrank, reports of SSA website outages, longer waits at overwhelmed field offices and increasing phone hold times ballooned, as AARP’s LeaMond outlined in an April 7 letter to the SSA commissioner. LeaMond wrote that she was “deeply troubled by the startling and sudden decline” in customer service and urged the SSA to “ensure every American who interacts with the SSA gets the help they need quickly, accurately and respectfully.” ​​

The SSA said in a July statement that the agency had addressed some of these shortfalls under the new leadership of Frank Bisignano, who was sworn in as commissioner in May. But in June, the agency changed how it reports certain publicly available customer service metrics and stopped reporting some metrics entirely, which makes tracking improvements difficult. AARP’s members continue to report delays, while the SSA’s own data shows that more than half of all callers are waiting more than two hours to have their calls answered. ​​

AARP continues to press the SSA for more information and transparency around its efforts to better the agency’s customer service. In LeaMond’s July 29 letter regarding the SSA’s latest plan for telephone service cuts, she urged the agency to make any changes through “a careful and deliberate process, soliciting input from the public and with a clear communications strategy and a timeline for implementation that minimizes confusion.” ​