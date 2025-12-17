9 Ways Retirement Will Be Different in 2026

Retirement may seem like the most stable period of your life, with no work demands, no kids to cart around and lots of free time. But this dynamic new chapter comes with its own twists and turns. Your lifestyle, expectations and finances continue to change. And in 2026, big shifts are coming — from Social Security payments and Medicare expenses to how you save and spend.

Even if retirement is still a few years away, these changes could affect how you prepare to leave the 9-to-5. Here are nine things affecting retirees’ financial well-being that will be different in the coming year.

Members only

1. Social Security gets COLA boost

Social Security recipients get a 2.8 percent benefit bump in January, when the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) kicks in. The average monthly retirement payment is set to increase by an estimated $56, from $2,015 to $2,071, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA), and the average survivor benefit for a widowed spouse will rise by $52, from $1,867 to $1,919.﻿ ​

The 2026 COLA reflects changes in prices for a set of consumer goods and services from the third quarter of 2024 to the third quarter of 2025, as measured by a federal price index. Inflation ticked up over that time, resulting in a slightly higher increase compared with 2025’s 2.5 percent COLA.

People collecting retirement, family, survivor or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits will see the COLA boost in their January payments. Those receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) — a benefit ﻿ for people with very limited income and assets who are 65 and older, blind or have a disability that is administered by the SSA — will get their first inflation-adjusted payment on Dec. 31.

The COLA’s impact on beneficiaries’ purchasing power will depend largely on inflation trends in 2026. If inflation cools, the 2.8 percent benefit increase could provide retirees with a modest financial cushion. But if prices continue to climb, the COLA may leave beneficiaries struggling to manage their expenses.

2. Medicare premiums up nearly 10%

One cost that will put a dent in the COLA: Medicare premiums. The base rate for Medicare Part B, which covers doctor visits and other outpatient care, is going up by 9.7 percent in 2026, from $185 to $202.90 a month.

Most Medicare enrollees’ premiums are deducted directly from their Social Security payments, so the Part B increase effectively reduces their COLA by $17.90 a month. Premiums are higher for what Medicare considers high earners — in 2026, those are beneficiaries with incomes above $109,000 for individual taxpayers and $218,000 for couples filing jointly.

The annual deductible for Part B is also rising, from $257 in 2025 to $283 in 2026.

People with Medicare Advantage (MA) coverage or Medicare Part D prescription drug plans may see varying costs, as these plans are provided by private insurers. According to Medicare estimates, the average monthly premium for an MA plan will decline by $2.40 a month, from $16.40 in 2025 to $14.00 in 2026.

The average premium for a stand-alone Part D prescription plan is projected to be $34.50 next year, a reduction of $3.81 from 2025. The cap on annual out-of-pocket costs for prescriptions under both Part D policies and drug coverage in MA plans will increase from $2,000 to $2,100.