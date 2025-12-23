What counts as income for SSI?

Income is a key factor in determining eligibility for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a monthly benefit for people in financial straits who are 65 and older, blind or have a disability. The Social Security Administration (SSA), which operates the program, strictly regulates the type and amount of income someone can receive and still qualify for SSI.



There are also income limits that affect eligibility for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), the other disability benefit administered by the SSA. But for SSDI, only earnings from work count.

For SSI, Social Security defines income much more broadly. It can include not just earnings from work but also money received from other sources, such as other government benefits or “in-kind support” from friends or family members to help cover your housing costs. (In-kind support formerly included help paying for food as well, but under an SSA rule that took effect Sept. 30. 2024, food aid no longer counts as income for SSI purposes.)

In 2026, the maximum federal SSI benefit is $994 a month for an individual and $1,491 a month for a married couple if both spouses are eligible. (The federal amounts are adjusted annually for inflation; most states add supplementary payments for some beneficiaries.) What the SSA calls “countable income” is deducted from those payments, and if your countable income exceeds the benefit cap, you cannot get SSI.



However, some income is not countable and doesn't affect SSI eligibility or payments. This includes the first $20 you receive per month from most sources and a larger portion of earnings from work, along with other exceptions noted below.

There are four categories of countable income: earned income, unearned income, in-kind income and deemed income.

Earned income

Earned income primarily means wages from jobs and net earnings from self-employment. It can also include royalties paid to the owner of copyrighted material or natural resources, and honoraria such as a stipend or gift for rendering a service (for example, giving a speech).

However, a sizable share of earned income is not counted. Social Security exempts the first $65 you make from work each month, and one-half of earnings above that. They also exempt $20 in income from any source. As a result, you can earn as much as $2,073 a month from work in 2026 and still potentially qualify for SSI.

Unearned income

This includes government benefits, such as Social Security payments, unemployment insurance and veterans benefits, as well as pensions, interest income, dividends, income from a rental property, workers’ compensation and cash from family and friends. It can also include alimony or child support.